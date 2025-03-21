ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Washington Wizards on Friday at Capital One Arena. It will be a Southeast Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 81-60. They are also 6-4 in the past 10 games, including a six-game winning streak. Before that, the Wizards had taken eight in a row. The Magic are 3-2 in the past five games at Capital One Arena. Ultimately, the Magic dominated the Wizards 121-94 on November 10, 2024, at Amway Arena before again dispatching them 110-90 on February 23, 2025, at Amway.

Here are the Magic-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Wizards Odds

Orlando Magic: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Washington Wizards: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 216 (-112)

Under: 216 (-108)

How To Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Florida and Monumental Network

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic recently took down the Cavaliers as they attempt to cement themselves for playoff positioning. Significantly, it was another excellent performance by Paolo Bachero, who has been dominant recently.

The Magic have blown the Wizards out twice this season. Amazingly, they have done everything well against one of the worst teams, and the last game was a good example. They trailed 29-27 after the first quarter, but they led 49-47 at halftime. The explosion came in the third quarter when the Magic pulled away.

Franz Wagner led the way with 23 points while shooting 11 for 22. Additionally, Banchero added 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 from the floor. Wendell Carter had 11 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the field. Likewise, Anthony Black finished with 23 points while shooting 7 for 12.

The Magic shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they shot 34.4 percent from the three-point line. The Magic shot 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. Ultimately, they won the board battle 47-37, including 14 offensive boards, which helped them persevere. The Magic had nine steals and blocked five shots. Likewise, they turned the rock over 13 times.

The Magic have struggled all season. Yet, they have done enough to beat the bad teams like the Wizards. Banchero and Wagner lead the team and will be counted on to lead the Magic in scoring. They must continue playing their game and consistently make their buckets.

The Magic will cover the spread if Wagner and Banchero can continue producing at a high level. Then, they must frustrate the Wizards and not allow them any opportunities.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards are lottery-bound, and their priorities have shifted after another losing season. Unfortunately, it has been one thing or another for the Wizards, who likely will finish with less than 21 wins this season. It got worse when they lost Corey Kispert to a season-ending injury.

The Wizards don't have an alpha player that can carry this team. Therefore, it is not surprising to see them struggle so often. When they last played the Magic, Jordan Poole led them with 16 points while shooting 6 for 16. While he tries his best, Poole is not the answer, even when he occasionally pops off for 30 points. Richaun Holmes had 11 points in that game while shooting 5 for 6. Likewise, Bilal Coulibaly had 11 points while shooting 4 for 11.

If there is any hope for this game, it is that Alex Sarr might play. Additionally, Marcus Smart might also be available to suit up. The Wizards will need all the help they can get to overcome the Magic. The first factor will be shooting the rock efficiently. Then, they must not let Banchero and Wagner do any damage. That will not be an easy task.

The Wizards will cover the spread if Poole and his teammates can find open opportunities for good shots. Then, the defense must make life tough for Wagner and Banchero.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 32-37-1 against the spread, while the Wizards are 29-37-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Magic are 15-20 against the spread on the road, while the Wizards are 15-17 against the spread at home. The Magic are 8-3 against the spread when facing the division, while the Wizards are 6-6 against the spread when facing the Southeast.

The Magic are playing much better lately than they did at the start of the season. While they still have a losing record, they are playing well enough to show how good of a team they can be. I expect the Magic to overcome any hurdles and win this game handily, overtaking the Wizards. Roll with the Magic to cover the spread on the road.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -8 (-110)