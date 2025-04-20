ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre. It will be a clash of two American League teams as we continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Mariners-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. Easton Lucas

Luis Castillo (1-2) with a 4.22 ERA

Last Start: Castillo struggled in his last outing, lasting just 4 1/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking four in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Away Splits: Castillo is struggling on the road, going 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA in his one road start.

Easton Lucas (2-1) with a 4.70 ERA

Last Start: Lucas labored mightily in his last outing, allowing eight earned runs and six hits on five innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Home Splits: Lucas has struggled at home, going 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA over two starts at home.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -122

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Time: 1:37 PM ET/10:37 AM PT

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest and Sportsnet

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been inconsistent to start the season, hovering around the .500 mark. Of course, it could be worse. They could be in last place. Instead, they have kept pace. Unsurprisingly, the Mariners are struggling on offense, ranking 26th in batting average. But they are sixth in home runs, displaying that they are an “all or nothing” type of offense.

Cal Raleigh is off to a great start and looks to keep riding the torpedo bats to success. While he has struggled to hit consistently, batting .218, he also has eight home runs, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs. Julio Rodriguez is off to a slow start, hitting .179. Also, he has three home runs, eight RBIs, and 15 runs. Even their newest addition, Rowdy Tellez, is stumbling, with a batting average of .135 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs.

Castillo is still a Mariner and will look to dominate in this game to give his team the best chance to win. When he completes his outing, he will turn it over to a struggling bullpen that is tied for 21st in team ERA. Andres Munoz has thrived, going 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven saves.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can find the sweet spot and smack the baseball out of the park. Then, they must locate the strike zone and Castillo must dominate.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are competing for the American League East spot and are off to a good start. After a tough 2024 season, the Blue Jays might have turned the corner. But they need to keep the consistency going if they wish to remain competitive.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is starting to pick it up. So far, he is batting .280 with one home run, 10 RBIs, and seven runs. Bo Bichette is having a good comeback season, hitting .302 with 11 RBIs and nine runs. Meanwhile, George Springer is batting .385 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs. These three have helped this offense rank seventh in batting average and on-base percentage. However, the power has been down, as they rank 28th in home runs.

Lucas is not the ideal starter, but he can still hit his pitches, and the Jays need him to. When he finishes his outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is tied for ninth in the majors in team ERA. If the Blue Jays can get him the lead, Jeff Hoffman will take the reins and is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA and five saves this season.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero, Bichette, and Springer can batter the baseball. Then, they need Lucas to avoid the pitfalls that harmed him in the last outing.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are 10-10 against the spread, while the Blue Jays are 16-4. Also, the M's are 4-3 against the spread on the road, while the Jays are 8-3 against the spread at home.

The Mariners have the better starting pitcher. While their offense has struggled, they won't need much with Castillo on the mound. However, the Jays have already survived one of the big pitchers in this rotation. If Lucas can avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate, then the Jays can have a chance. The Blue Jays have been amazing at covering the spread. I think it continues this Sunday.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)