Miller and Martinez face off in game two in Cincinnati! These two teams are playing very similarly, with neither being able to find much consistency and needing a win to gain back some momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Reds prediction and pick.

Mariners-Reds Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Nick Martinez

Bryce Miller (0-2) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 6.75 ERA

Nick Martinez (0-2) with a 6.06 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Home Splits: (0-1) 6.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Reds Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -120

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Ohio and ROOT Sports Northwest

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners had a solid season last year, with an 85-77 record. This year, the Mariners are 8-8 and have won four straight and five of their previous six games. The Mariners struggled behind the plate last season and have not looked at all this season. They have a great pitching staff; they were second in the MLB last season and are again in the top 10 in the league this year. Despite their overall struggles, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, and Jorge Polanco are standouts on the offense. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and Bryan Woo have all been great for the Mariners on the mound. Seattle has the talent to play well this season; they must fix their offense.

The Mariners are starting Miller on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.44 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 15 hits with eight walks and 13 strikeouts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.6. The Mariners are also 1-2 in the three games that he has started. Miller has been one of the more inconsistent pitchers on the Mariners roster. He gets a favorable matchup against the Reds and their offense.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled behind the plate. Their batting average this year is .210, down from .224 last year. Raleigh, Polanco, and Crawford have been the biggest standouts on offense. Raleigh leads in batting average with .220 and in home runs with five. Polanco leads in RBI with 12 and in total hits with 14. Finally, Crawford leads in OBP at .357. This offense is awful, but they get a great matchup against Martinez due to his struggles. This matchup should end up deciding the game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds struggled to find consistency all last year and finished with a 77-85 record. This season, they are 8-8 through their first 11 games. Cincinnati has struggled to get going behind the plate, ranking near the bottom of the MLB at 26th. Their pitching has been better, but still not great at 18th. They have not been much better on offense this season, but the pitching has been great. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, and Jake Fraley have been standouts in a struggling offense this season. Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, and Brady Singer have all been at varying levels of good for Cincinnati on the mound. The Reds struggled but can open the year with a fresh start and win.

The Reds are starting Martinez on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 6.06 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 16 hits with four walks and 15 strikeouts in three starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.8. The Reds have struggled with Martinez on the mound as a team, losing all three of his starts. He gets a favorable matchup against the Mariners, but based on his season so far, there is no guarantee for a solid performance.

The Reds struggled behind the plate last season and have not been much better, if at all, this season. They finished ranked 26th in batting average at .231 and are 29th in batting average this season at .200. De La Cruz, Friedl, Lux, and McLain have been the standouts on offense this year. Friedl leads in batting average at .254 and in total hits with 15. McLain leads in home runs with three, De La Cruz in RBI with 17, and Lux in OBP with .322. This offense has struggled and does not get a great matchup against Miller for the Mariners.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a pitching duel between two alarming offenses. Martinez is not as trustworthy as Miller, and that's the difference in who wins the game. The Reds cover and keep it close, but the Mariners win.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-154)