The Miami Marlins are in the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marlins-Mets Projected Starters

Valente Bellozo vs. Kodai Senga

Valente Bellozo is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 4.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Kodai Senga is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: Loss: 5 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +205

New York Mets: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, SportsNet New York

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bellozo was solid in his first start of the season. The right-hander was able to shut down the Pirates, which does not seem like much, but it is a big confidence builder. He threw just 71 pitches, so you can expect him to go a bit longer in this game. In his first start, Bellozo was able to get the Pirates to chase 34.2 percent of the time while, and Pittsburgh did not hit the ball hard. If he can keep the Mets off balance in this one, and miss some more barrels, the Marlins will be in good shape to win.

New York has not been the best offensively this season. They are coming off a great weekend, but it is because of their pitching staff. On the season, the Mets are batting .197, which is the third-worst in the MLB. Additionally, New York does not hit for much power. They will make plenty of contact, so the Marlins just need to make sure it is not hard contact. If Miami can keep the Mets from hitting the ball with some power, they will have a great chance to win.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are coming off a weekend sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays. The most impressive part of that series was their pitching staff. They held the Blue Jays to just three total runs in the 27 innings played. On the season now, New York has the lowest ERA in the MLB with a 1.91. Additionally, they have the fifth-lowest oBA, they have allowed the fewest home runs, and they have the eighth-best K/9. The Mets have been lights out on the mound, and they need that to carry into Monday's game against Miami.

Senga's first start came against the Marlins. He got hit with the loss, but he pitched decently well. The right-hander had eight strikeouts in five innings, and he allowed just three hits. The Marlins were able to take advantage of some mistakes, which is why Senga was handed the loss. However, Miami is a team that will swing freely. This causes them to miss barrels. In fact, Miami has the second-lowest average exit velocity in the MLB. If Senga can have a similar start, expect the Mets to win.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to come down to which pitcher gives in first. I am expecting a lower scoring game, and I think that favors the Mets. I will take the Mets to win.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-250)