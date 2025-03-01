ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Georgetown prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marquette-Georgetown.

The Marquette Golden Eagles have not had the college basketball season they imagined or hoped for. They lost to Iowa State. They lost to Dayton. They suffered some setbacks in nonconference play but hoped to take charge in Big East play. It seemed at first that Marquette might be ready to ascend to the top of the league, starting 9-1 in its first 10 games in the conference. Early in February, everything seemed possible for this team. However, it did not last.

The Golden Eagles were outclassed in head-to-head matchups against the other main contenders for the conference championship. St. John's, UConn, and Creighton all defeated Marquette in February, which lost steam as it faced high-end opponents in Big East competition. Marquette had its chances against the best of the Big East and generally came up short. The Golden Eagles are 12-5 in the Big East entering this game, in third place between second-place Creighton and fourth-place UConn. They will want to make sure they don't fall into fourth place, because if they do, that means they would have to face league champion St. John's in the Big East Tournament semifinals instead of the final. Marquette wants to avoid SJU until the final in Madison Square Garden in a few weeks.

Here are the Marquette-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Georgetown Odds

Marquette: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -335

Georgetown: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marquette vs Georgetown

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

The main reason Marquette should cover is that the Golden Eagles are facing an undermanned Georgetown team. The Hoyas' best player, Thomas Sorber, is out for the remainder of the season with an injury. Sorber was a do-it-all player for Georgetown, making a significant impact as a scorer, rebounder, and defender. He was counted on for two-way production, and without him, GU lacks resources to keep up with the Big East's best team. It should be known that this line was 6.5 for Marquette and has since been bet up to 8.5. Even with that two-point increase, it still seems like a solid play to take Marquette minus the points. Marquette certainly has the skill needed to punish Georgetown and exploit the absence of Sorber. Marquette winning by 10 to 12 points wouldn't be remotely surprising. More precisely, it feels like the expected outcome.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is simply a very inconsistent basketball team. The Golden Eagles have lost four of their last seven, and the three games they won were against the not-very-good teams in the Big East: DePaul, Seton Hall, and Providence.

Marquette has lacked the depth needed to maintain a high level of consistency. This team has gotten weaker as the season has gone along. The starters are worn down and the supporting cast does not do enough to make the whole lineup rotation work effectively. With the point spread going from 6.5 to 8.5 points, that's a very attractive betting opportunity for anyone who wants to take Georgetown. Taking the Hoyas at plus-6.5 seemed risky. Taking them at plus-8.5 seems a lot more reasonable as a bettor.

Final Marquette-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Marquette has been an annoying, frustrating team to bet on this season, no doubt, but Georgetown losing Thomas Sorber is such a huge component of this game that MU should be able to cover the spread nonetheless. We will ride with the Golden Eagles one more time.

Final Marquette-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Marquette -8.5