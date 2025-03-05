ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marquette-UConn.

The Marquette Golden Eagles have struggled in this college basketball season. They faltered in multiple nonconference games of note. They lost head-to-head battles against primary Big East contenders St. John's, UConn, and Creighton. Marquette was a No. 2 seed in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments, setting a very high standard in regular-season play in both 2023 and 2024. This season, Marquette has not risen to that same high level. The Golden Eagles look like a team which could be a prime uspet candidate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. As this team prepares for the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, the vibe surrounding this team is not especially strong or optimistic. The Golden Eagles need some kind of boost or spark to lift them to a higher level. What is happening right now is not inspiring a lot of confidence for their March Madness journey, which is just around the corner.

Here are the Marquette-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-UConn Odds

Marquette: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

UConn: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Marquette vs UConn

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

The main reason Marquette should cover is that the Golden Eagles are facing a very inconsistent UConn team which is nowhere close to the high standard set by the 2023 and 2024 national championship teams. We can all see that this group of Huskies doesn't have the frontcourt size or power the 2024 team had with Donovan Clingan being a destroyer in the middle of the paint. There isn't the Stephon Castle presence in the backcourt to take over games. Alex Karaban is a terrific role player, but on a team without the same elite lineup he had last year, Karaban is much more exposed and cannot function as well as he did in 2024 as a cog in a much larger and more potent machine. UConn misses Cam Spencer's instant offense from last season. It misses the dynamic in which every starter felt like a major A-grade weapon, and everyone could take turns being “the guy” on a given night. This team doesn't have the depth or balance needed to create that reality. Marquette can really dig in on defense and smother this UConn offense, coming away with a win in New England.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is lacking in depth, much as UConn has lacked depth. If UConn has problems, Marquette has them too. It's not as though Marquette is in a position to uniquely outflank or outmaneuver UConn. In fact, when these teams met in Milwaukee on Marquette's home floor earlier in the season, UConn took control of that game and bossed the Golden Eagles around the court. If this weak and incomplete UConn team could manhandle Marquette on the road, surely the Huskies can come home and do the very same thing. UConn is coming off a strong performance on the road against Providence this past Saturday. The Huskies might be figuring a few things out as they try to build momentum heading toward March Madness, when they will try to become the first men's college basketball team since UCLA in 1973 to register a national championship three-peat.

Final Marquette-UConn Prediction & Pick

Marquette has been ordinary. UConn shows signs of improvement. Take UConn at home.

