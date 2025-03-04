ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks face an uphill battle against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, reeling from Kyrie Irving's torn ACL suffered in Monday's loss to the Kings. With Irving likely sidelined for the rest of the season, the Mavs' depleted roster faces a formidable challenge against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Dallas, clinging to the 10th seed in the West, must rely on their remaining healthy players to step up. The Bucks, looking to solidify their position in the East, will aim to capitalize on the Mavericks' misfortune. This matchup now becomes a test of Dallas' depth and resilience as they navigate a crucial stretch without their star guard.

Here are the Mavericks-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Bucks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Milwaukee Bucks: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 226 (-112)

Under: 226 (-108)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Bucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite facing a slew of injuries, the Dallas Mavericks are poised to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday night's matchup. The Mavs have shown remarkable resilience this season, weathering the storm of player absences that have cost them an estimated 10 wins above replacement. This adversity has forged a team with unwavering determination and a next-man-up mentality. While the absence of Kyring Irving, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford is significant, it has opened opportunities for role players to step up and showcase their talents. The Mavericks' depth, with at least 15 bona fide NBA players on their roster, will be a crucial factor in this game, allowing them to maintain a high level of play even with key players sidelined.

On the other side, the Bucks are grappling with their own challenges. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a calf issue, which could limit his effectiveness if he plays. Moreover, the Bucks have struggled with defensive consistency this season, particularly in perimeter defense and against pick-and-roll situations. This weakness plays right into the hands of the Mavericks' offensive strengths, even with their depleted roster. The Bucks' difficulty in balancing their offense between Antetokounmpo and Lillard could also be exploited by a hungry Mavericks team looking to prove themselves. With the Mavs' resilience, depth, and the potential for the Bucks' stars to be less than 100%, Dallas has a golden opportunity to secure a statement victory and continue their push for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure another victory against the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming Wednesday night matchup, capitalizing on the Mavs' mounting injury woes. Dallas is grappling with a severely depleted roster, missing key players like Anthony Davis (groin), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee), and now Kyrie Irving, who suffered a torn ACL in Monday's game against the Kings. This injury crisis has left the Mavericks scrambling for solutions, particularly in their frontcourt. The Bucks, fresh off a dominant 132-117 win over Dallas just days ago, are well-positioned to exploit these vulnerabilities. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who nearly notched a triple-double in their previous encounter, will likely face minimal resistance in the paint, while Damian Lillard can continue to torch the Mavs' perimeter defense.

Milwaukee's recent defensive resurgence adds another layer to their advantage. Since the All-Star break, the Bucks boast the league's third-best defensive rating, thanks in part to newcomers like Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims. This improved defense, coupled with their balanced scoring attack that saw six players reach double figures in their last meeting with Dallas, makes the Bucks a formidable opponent. The Mavericks, already struggling to find consistent offensive production beyond Irving, will face an uphill battle against this rejuvenated Milwaukee defense. With the Bucks firing on all cylinders and the Mavericks limping into this matchup, it's hard to envision a scenario where Dallas can overcome their injury-induced limitations and Milwaukee's surging form.

Final Mavericks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's matchup, especially given the Mavericks' injury challenges. With Kyrie Irving likely sidelined and key players missing, Dallas will struggle to match Milwaukee's firepower. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will lead the Bucks, exploiting the Mavs' defensive weaknesses. The Bucks' recent defensive improvements and depth will further tilt the scales in their favor. Expect a strong performance from Milwaukee as they aim to solidify their playoff positioning, ultimately winning by double digits in what could be a dominant showing covering the spread at home for the Bucks.

Final Mavericks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9.5 (-110), Under 226 (-108)