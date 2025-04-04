ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Mavericks will begin a two-game series with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at the Intuit Dome. It will be a possible Play-In preview as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Mavericks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Mavericks lead the head-to-head series 101-74. However, the Clippers are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Mavericks, including 3-2 in the past five home games against them. But the Mavericks destroyed the Clippers 113-97 in their last showdown. Before that, the Clippers destroyed the Mavericks 118-95 in Dallas. The Mavericks look significantly different this time around, as Luka Doncic is not a Maverick, and Kyrie Irving is out for the season.

Here are the Mavericks-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Clippers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +330

Los Angeles Clippers: -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FDSS and KFAA

Why the Mavericks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Davis hit a game-winner to beat the Atlanta Hawks. Significantly, the Mavs have played better since Davis returned. P.J. Washington is also back. However, he is dealing with an illness and might not be available for this game. Klay Thompson has remained a constant prescience for the Mavericks this season. So far, he averages 14.4 points per game.

The Mavs have also liked what they have with Naji Marshall. Ultimately, he is averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. Daniel Gafford has also been stellar, averaging 12.4 points per game while shooting 70.1 percent from the field. Likewise, Max Christie is doing well, averaging 9.4 points per game.

Scoring points has not been a huge problem for the Mavericks, as they are 11th in that category. They have also shot the rock really well, ranking ninth in field-goal shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage. But the Mavericks have struggled on the boards. Yet, they have done well with the rock, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Mavericks are also sixth in blocked shots.

The Mavericks must stop the Clippers from scoring in bunches. First, they must contain Kawhi Leonard. But they also must deal with James Hatden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Davis can continue to play well and lead the Mavericks in scoring. Then, they must defend the rim and not let the Clippers get easy shots.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are making strides and hoping to continue their hot run while hoping to escape the Play-In tournament. Now, they hope to keep everything going as they welcome the Mavs into town.

Harden leads the team with 22.5 points and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field. Also, Powell is doing well, averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. Leonard averages 20.8 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the hardwood. Likewise, Zubac averages 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

The Clippers have struggled to score points consistently. So far, they are 20th in that category. But they have hit their shots when they have attempted them, ranking 10th in field-goal shooting percentage, including ninth from beyond the arc. The Clippers have also done decently on the boards, ranking 17th in rebounds. However, they have struggled to maintain hold onto the rock, ranking 20th in turnovers.

The Clippers must deal with Davis. Ultimately, the goal is to force him to take bad shots or defer to teammates who will need to cover the ground. Zubac will be a key factor here as he matches up against Davis. Thus, he must box him out and prevent the big man from generating second chances. That will give the Clippers the edge in securing the momentum. Moreover, it will prevent the Mavericks from generating any significant momentum.

The Clippers will cover the spread if their four core players can continue to play well and hit their shots, getting the lead early in the game. Then, they must clamp down on Davis and not let him dominate the paint.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are 38-39 against the spread, while the Clippers are 44-32. Moreover, the Mavs are 17-22 against the spread on the road, while the Clips are 26-11 against the spread at home.

The Mavs have held water lately, going 5-5 in their past 10 games. Ultimately, Davis's return sparked them. But the Clippers are also on fire, going 8-2 in their past 10 games. I think the Clippers will stay hot, finding a way to rout the Mavericks to keep their momentum going.

Final Mavericks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -9.5 (-114)