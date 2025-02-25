ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten face off as Michigan State visits Maryland. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Maryland prediction and pick.

Michigan State comes into the game at 22-5 on the year, and 13-3 in conference play. That places them tied for first in the Big Ten with Michigan. They opened the year 18-2, with the only two losses being to Kansas and Memphis. They would then lose two of their next three games but have since won three straight games. Last time out, they faced Michigan. Michigan had the lead at the end of the first half, leading the game by four points. Still, Michigan State would have a strong second half as Michigan State defeated Michigan 75-62.

Meanwhile, Maryland comes into the game at 21-6 on the year, and 11-5 in conference play. That places them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong as well, starting the season 11-2 before dropping two straight. Since then, they have won ten of their last 12 games including a Maryland win over Rutgers. In their last game, Maryland faced USC. They dominated the game, leading from start to finish. Maryland would have a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 88-71.

Here are the Michigan State-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Maryland Odds

Michigan State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Maryland: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Michigan State has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 41st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 17th in opponent shooting efficiency. They have also been great against the three this year, sitting seventh in the nation against the three.

Jaden Akins leads the way for Michigan State. He leads the team with 13 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year. Jase Richardson joins him in the backcourt. Richardson is scoring 10.8 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the team in assists per game this year. He has 5.8 assists per game, to go with his 7.1 points, two rebounds, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Coen Carr leads the way. He has 8.1 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Jaxon Kohler leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game while adding eight points and 1.4 assists per game this year.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked 15th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Maryland has been great on offense this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game while sitting 24th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are fifth in the nation in field goals made per game, while also 42nd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Derik Queen leads the way for Maryland. He comes into the game with 15.9 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal, and one block per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Julian Reese. Reese leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 9.3 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 14 points per game, while adding 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

In the backcourt, Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the way. He comes in with 14.9 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year. He is joined by Rodney Reese. Reese is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and two assists per game this year.

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

These two teams should be evenly matched in this game. Michigan State has been better on the defensive end of the court, while Maryland has been better on offense. Still, the Michigan State defense and Maryland offense should be evenly matched. Meanwhile, Maryland's defense may be the difference here. They are 43rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 30th in opponent shooting efficiency. Michigan State is 48th in the nation in points per game, but also 74th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Maryland is 61st in the nation in turnovers per game, while Michigan State is 171st in turnovers. Maryland also forces more turnovers. Take Maryland in this one.

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -3.5 (-115)