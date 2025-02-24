ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There are multiple bubble games on the Monday night college basketball schedule. This is one of them. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the bubble in the lead-up to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They are on the good side of the bubble due to a recent series of wins, but they hurt their overall position with a bad loss to Penn State a few days ago. Nebraska was trending in the right direction and was becoming increasingly safe, but the Penn State loss brought some uncertainty back into the equation. The bad news for NU is that this game against Michigan, a Big Ten championship contender, will be very tough to win. The good news is that if Nebraska can win this game, it will take a big jump up the board, given how good Michigan is. This is a bubble win which would contain a lot of positive value. You will note that North Carolina — a bubble team battling Nebraska and others for a final at-large spot in March Madness — is playing Florida State on Monday night. Whereas Nebraska can gain a lot of value relative to its bubble competitors by beating Michigan, Carolina won't get a lot of positive value by beating Florida State. This is where the strength and depth of the Big Ten help the cause of its bubble teams such as Nebraska. Let's see if the Huskers can pounce on this opportunity.

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is coming off a tough loss to Michigan State, which might seem like a reason to pick against the Wolverines and not in favor of them, but that loss will — first of all — show UM what it needs to do better. Going up against a Tom Izzo team in late February is a good teachable experience for a college basketball squad. Second, Michigan lost first place in the Big Ten and knows that if it wants to at least share the conference championship for 2025, it will need to win this game against Nebraska to keep pace. This might be a bubble game for Nebraska, but Michigan's conference championship pursuit means this game is just as important to the Wolverines. It's not a case in which the non-bubble team has nothing to play for. Anything but. That's an essential piece of context for bettors.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskers are playing at home in front of a revved-up crowd in a bubble game which — if won — could punch this team's ticket to the NCAA Tournament. This is the kind of game a bubble team wants: a big battle against a quality opponent with the chance to remove most (if not all) doubt about its NCAA tourney candidacy. Nebraska should be able to play with the energy and hunger it needs to win this game and confirm that it is ready to go to the Big Dance in March. The energy Nebraska will play with in this game should be through the roof. That will matter.

Our lean is to Michigan, but this is a toss-up game, and the markets have priced the game accordingly. Pass.

