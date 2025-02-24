ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Carolina-Florida State.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on the edge. They are right near the cut line for selection into the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina did beat Virginia on Saturday, a bubble win for a bubble team. The problem is that while winning is never bad, beating Virginia doesn't substantially improve UNC's resume. Most of the teams North Carolina is playing will not add a lot of value to the Tar Heels' overall body of work due to the fact that the ACC has a lot of mediocre-to-bad teams in it. North Carolina does have a game against Duke coming up in just under two weeks. If Carolina can win that game, it should be good to go for March Madness. If it doesn't win that game, however, North Carolina will need to accumulate a lot of wins elsewhere on its schedule and cannot afford a loss. This game is a representative example.

Here are the North Carolina-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Florida State Odds

North Carolina: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -134

Florida State: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs Florida State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is in must-win territory here. That is not an exaggeration. The Tar Heels have no real wiggle room. If North Carolina loses to Florida State, that would create a downward pull on the Tar Heels' body of work, which would be a highly negative development under three weeks from Selection Sunday. The margins are too small for North Carolina to lose games to the middle or lower tiers of the ACC right now. The effect of a bad loss would be dramatic, not slight, and that's what the Tar Heels simply have to avoid in the coming weeks. The urgency connected to this game, and how it shapes UNC's season and the coming month of March, is so great that Carolina will find a way to win. The spread is very small, so unless the margin of victory is only one or two points, a Carolina win will cover the spread. Florida State is not a particularly good team. UNC will get it done.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina has struggled on defense all season long. The Tar Heels would be a much, much better team if they could put all the pieces together on a consistent basis. It is late February. Is North Carolina really going to change its stripes and significantly improve its identity at this late stage of the campaign? When a team proves it is not up to the challenge, not ready to perform to a certain standard, over and over again, you need to accept that identity for what it is and not hope the team will finally start performing at a higher level.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick

North Carolina isn't a great team, but it is playing an absolute must-win game against an opponent it can handle. Ride with the Tar Heels here because they have to win here at all costs, and that should propel them.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -2.5