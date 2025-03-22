ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan-Texas A&M.

The Michigan Wolverines have been doing this all season, and by “this,” we are referring to several things all at once. Michigan looks like a great team for a 10-minute stretch in a game. Michigan looks like an awful team for a 10-minute sequence within a game. Michigan plays and wins a close game. UM has been doing all three of those things constantly, from November through now. Thursday night's 68-65 win over UC San Diego — covering the 2.5-point spread after briefly falling behind — was a classic case study.

Michigan amassed a double-digit lead over its 12th-seeded opponent and looked like it would cruise home to victory, but that's not how this team rolls. Michigan gave up the entirely of that lead with disjointed basketball. Michigan games are wild seesaw affairs. The UC San Diego game fit the description. Michigan was, however, able to respond after it lost the lead. Late-game 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding enabled the Wolverines to survive UCSD's upset bid.

Why does this keep happening? It's not that hard to understand. UM coach Dusty May is really good at his job. He has his team prepared at the start of games. However, UM's backcourt is and has been a weakness this season. The guards might start games well, given the structure of a May game plan, but once the opposing guards begin to pressure them and figure them out, they wobble, and that's when Michigan's leads evaporate. Next season, May will need an elite point guard in the transfer portal. If he gets one, Michigan could rise to an even higher level. As it is, Michigan is in the Round of 32 with a chance to advance. Let's see what happens against Texas A&M.

Here are the Michigan-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Michigan-Texas A&M Odds

Michigan: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +118

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs Texas A&M

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dusty May keeps showing why he is such a good coach, and why Michigan was smart to hire him. May watched this team regress in late February. The team got stale. Opponents in the Big Ten seemed to be figuring out the Wolverines' offense and its tendencies. While Michigan did not play a great offensive game against UC San Diego, the Wolverines did compensate by playing excellent defense, especially on the perimeter. May got through to his players in terms of stressing the importance of defense and making sure opponents would have to work for every single basket they scored. If Michigan can retain this flinty, tough defense against a Texas A&M team which struggles to shoot the ball at times, the Wolverines can win a rugged, contentious battle which is likely to go down to the wire.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M contained Yale and made sure the Bulldogs' star scorers did not get hot. A&M's defense was up to the task against Yale, a very good sign for the Aggies in March Madness. A&M wants games to be ugly. Michigan might be capable of winning an ugly game, but the Aggies want every game to be ugly. They love the rough and tumble of basketball and are really good at winning games in the mud. Texas A&M is known for rebounding and hustle plays and all the other elbow-grease components of competition. As long as Michigan does not shoot at a high percentage, A&M should be able to win this game and (given the small spread) cover.

Final Michigan-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Michigan, but this is a coin flip game. Wait for a live-play angle here.

Final Michigan-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Michigan moneyline