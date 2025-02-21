ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Saturday SEC battle as Mississippi State faces Oklahoma. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Mississippi State is 19-7 on the year and 7-6 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the SEC. They opened up the year 14-1 but would then lose five of their next seven. Still, they have won three of four since. In their last game, they faced Texas A&M. Texas A&M would lead by just a point going into the halftime break, but Mississippi State would have a strong second half. They would go on a 13-3 run to open the half, and Mississippi State would upset Texas A&M 70-54

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 16-10 this year but just 3-10 in SEC play, placing them in 14th place. They opened the year strong, starting the season 13-0 before losing four straight. They would win three of the next four but have since lost five straight games. In their last game, they faced Florida. Florida dominated the game, leasing by 22 at the end of the first half. Florida would go on to win the game 85-63.

Here are the Mississippi State-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Oklahoma Odds

Mississippi State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Oklahoma: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is 28th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 26th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mississippi State is 48th in the nation in points per game while sitting 114th in effective field goal percentage. They also play at a fast pace. Mississippi State is 27th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 34th in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Further, they are 33rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Josh Hubbard leads the way for Mississippi State. He is scoring 17.8 points per game this year while adding 2.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Claudell Harris Jr. Harris is scoring 10.2 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game.

Meanwhile, KeShawn Murphy leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 11.2 points per game, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Finally, Cameron Matthews leads the team in assists and steals. Matthews comes in with 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He is also scoring 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is ranked 50th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 40th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 70th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oklahoma has been on the offensive end of the court this year. They come into the game sitting 70th in the nation in points per game but sit 30th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from three. Oklahoma is 70th in the nation in three-point percentage.

Jalon Moore leads the way for Oklahoma. He comes into the game with 17 points per game while also leading the team with 5.7 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Sam Godwin. Godwin is scoring just 5.7 points per game but adding 5.2 rebounds per game as well.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears leads the way in assists. He comes into the game with 3.7 assists per game. He also is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Duke Miles. Miles is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Final Mississippi State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First will be Mississippi State's defense. Mississippi State is the better defensive team this year. They are 133rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 143rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 193rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 179th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Mississippi State will be better in the rebounding game. They are 50th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 125th in defensive rebounding percentage. Oklahoma is 231st in offensive rebounding percentage and 270th in defensive rebounding percentage. Finally, Mississippi is seventh in the nation in steals, while Oklahoma is 244th in the nation in turnovers per game. Take Mississippi State in this one.

Final Mississippi State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -1.5 (-110)