PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov continues on the prelims with a fight between Mukhamed Berkamov and Thad Jean in the welterweight division. Berkhamov is riding a two-fight winning streak coming into this season's tournament, meanwhile, Jean steps in as a replacement for this season's tournament. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Berkhamov-Jean prediction and pick.

Mukhamed Berkhamov (17-2-0, 1 NC) got back-to-back wins after suffering that brutal knockout loss back in 2023, with his most recent win coming against Ray Cooper III in last season's playoffs. Now with Berkhamov a part of the tournament, he will be looking to make a statement and move onto the second round when he takes on the undefeated Thad Jean this Thursday night.

Thad Jean (8-0) has made the most of his time with the PFL, winning all four of his fights, and he will now get his chance to shine on the big stage in this year's tournament, filling in for Florim Zendeli. Now, Jean looks to get the biggest win of his career when he takes on Mukhamed Berkhamov this Thursday in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Mukhamed Berkhamov-Thad Jean Odds

Mukhamed Berkhamov: +190

Thad Jean: -230

Why Mukhamed Berkhamov Will Win

Mukhamed Berkhamov is well-positioned to defeat Thad Jean in their welterweight showdown at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Russian standout, with an impressive 17-2-0, 1 NC record, is a master of control and efficiency. Known for his elite grappling and sambo background, Berkhamov thrives in dictating the pace of fights, using his wrestling to neutralize opponents and dominate on the mat. His submission game is lethal, as evidenced by his 10 career wins via submission, including a first-round guillotine choke against Herman Terrado in Bellator. Against a younger, less-experienced fighter like Jean, Berkhamov’s composure and technical edge are likely to shine.

Thad Jean is a promising prospect with an undefeated record (8-0) and explosive athleticism, but he has yet to face someone with Berkhamov’s level of experience and grappling acumen. Jean’s aggressive striking could play into Berkhamov’s hands, as the Russian excels at timing takedowns off forward pressure. Once the fight hits the ground, Berkhamov’s ability to control position and hunt for submissions will likely overwhelm Jean. Expect Berkhamov to weather any early striking exchanges before securing a takedown and locking in a submission for a first- or second-round finish. This matchup will showcase why Berkhamov remains one of the most dangerous welterweights in the PFL.

Why Thad Jean Will Win

Thad Jean has all the tools to hand Mukhamed Berkhamov a surprising defeat in their welterweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The 26-year-old rising star, nicknamed “The Silverback,” boasts an undefeated 8-0 record and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the division. Jean’s athleticism, explosive striking, and relentless pace make him a nightmare for even the most seasoned opponents. His ability to mix crisp boxing combinations with powerful kicks allows him to dictate the range and keep opponents on the back foot. Against Berkhamov, who relies heavily on his grappling, Jean’s takedown defense and ability to scramble will be key.

While Berkhamov is a dangerous grappler with a wealth of experience, Jean’s youth, speed, and aggression could overwhelm the Russian veteran. Jean has shown impressive composure under pressure and an ability to adapt mid-fight, which will serve him well against Berkhamov’s methodical approach. If Jean can stuff early takedown attempts and force Berkhamov into prolonged striking exchanges, his power and precision could lead to a finish.

Final Mukhamed Berkhamov-Thad Jean Prediction & Pick

The welterweight showdown between Thad Jean and Mukhamed Berkhamov in the PFL World Tournament is a classic clash of styles, but Jean’s explosiveness and versatility could give him the upper hand. The undefeated 26-year-old prospect has shown exceptional striking ability, combining speed, power, and precision to overwhelm opponents. His defensive grappling has also proven reliable, allowing him to neutralize takedown threats while maintaining his striking range.

Berkhamov, a seasoned submission specialist with 17 wins, will look to impose his grappling game early. However, Jean’s athleticism and movement make him difficult to pin down. If Berkhamov overextends in pursuit of a takedown, Jean’s sharp counters and ability to create scrambles could shift the momentum in his favor. Expect Jean to use his dynamic striking to keep Berkhamov at bay before landing a fight-ending shot in the opening round. This bout is a prime opportunity for Jean to solidify his status as a rising star.

Final Mukhamed Berkhamov-Thad Jean Prediction & Pick: Thad Jean (-230), Over 2.5 Rounds