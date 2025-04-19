ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals continue their road trip as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Rockies prediction and pick.

The Nationals come into the series sitting at 7-12 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL East. They lost three of four to the Pirates prior to this series. Meanwhile, the Rockies come into the series at 3-15. They also come in being swept in their last two series, losing six straight games to the Padres and Dodgers.

The Nationals and Rockies play game one of their series on Saturday night, after Friday was postponed and made a doubleheader on Sunday.

Nationals-Rockies Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Kyle Freeland

Jake Irvin (1-0) with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Irvin went seven innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He would strike out six batters and not give up a run in a win over the Pirates.

Away Splits: Irvin is 1-0 on the road with a 0.00 ERA

Kyle Freeland (0-3) with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Freeland went five innings, giving up eight hits and two walks. He would strike out two batters, but also give up five runs, taking his third loss of the year.

Home Splits: Freeland is 0-1 at home with a 7.11 ERA and a .308 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Rockies Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -108

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

TV: MASN/COLR

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathaniel Lowe leads the way for the Nationals. He is hitting .284 this year with a .360 OBP. Lowe has five doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, one stolen base, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, James Wood has been solid this year for the Nationals this year. He is hitting .229 this year with a .341 OBP. He has three doubles, six home runs, 13 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Keibert Ruiz has also been solid this season. He is hitting .317 with a .377 OBP. Ruiz also has two doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIS, and nine runs scored.

Josh Bell has not hit well this year, but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .133 with a .257 opponent-batting average. Bell has a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored. Luis Garcia has also been productive while not hitting well. He is hitting just .180 with a .215 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, five RBIS, and six runs scored this year.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brenton Doyle leads the way for the Rockies. He is hitting .315 this year with a .351 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIS, a stolen base, and seven runs scored. Hunter Goodman has also been solid this year. He is hitting .222 with a .300 OBP. Goodman has three doubles, three home runs, seven RBIS, and six runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Kyle Farmer. Farmer is hitting .345 this year with a .383 OBP. He has nine doubles, six RBIs, and two runs scored this year.

Meanwhile, Michael Togila has not hit well, but has had some production. He is hitting .172 with a .209 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, five RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored. Ryan McMahon has been solid this year. He is hitting .215 with a .297 OBP. McMahon has three doubles, two home runs, four RBIs, and has scored four times this season.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Jake Irvin has been up and down this year. While he is 1-0, he has two solid starts and two that have seen him give up four runs in each, with home runs. Members of the Rockies have had solid at-bats against Irvin, with Michael Toglia going 2-4 with two home runs. Meanwhile, it has been almost all downs for Kyle Freeland. In his last three starts, he has pitched 18 innings, giving up 27 base runners and 13 runs scored. Further, current members of the Nationals have hit well against Freeland. In 42 at-bats, they are hitting .286 with a .388 OBP. Nathniel Lowe is two for two with a walk and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Josh Bell is four for nine with two RBIs and four walks against Freeland. The Nationals have also been much better at the plate this year, scoring 77 runs in 19 games this year while slugging .367. Meanwhile, the Rockies have scored just 52 runs in 18 games, while slugging just .344. Take the Nationals in this one.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (-108)