Nebraska looks to move to .500 in conference play as they visit Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Penn State prediction and pick.

Nebraska is 17-9 on the year, but just 7-8 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the Big Ten. They opened the year 12-2 before losing six straight games. They would break the losing streak with a Nebraska win over Illinois. Since then, they have won four of five games. In their last game, Nebraska faced Northwestern. Northwestern had a 15-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Nebraska would make the comeback. They would take the lead with under two minutes remaining in the game and would win the game 68-64.

Meanwhile, Penn State is 13-13 on the year, but just 3-12 in conference play, sitting in 13th in the conference. They opened the year 12-2, including a Penn State upset of Purdue. Still, they have just one win since then. Last time out, they faced Washington. Penn State would have a four-point lead at the end of the first half, but the game would remain tight. Washington took the lead with just under four minutes left, and would not give it back, winning the game 75-73.

Here are the Nebraska-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Penn State Odds

Nebraska: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -113

Penn State: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is ranked 37th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 60th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 35th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Nebraska has been better on offense this year. They are 99th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 79th in shooting efficiency this year. They have also been great at getting to the line this year. Nebraska is 73rd in the nation in free throw attempts per game, while sitting 51st in free throws made per game.

Brice Williams leads the way for Nebraska, leading the team in points and assists this year. He has 19.5 points per game while adding 2.9 assists per game. He also adds 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Connor Essegian in the backcourt. Essegian is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and one assist.

In the frontcourt, Juwan Gary has led the way. He has 13.6 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined by Berke Buyuktuncel. Buyuktuncel leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game while adding 7.2 points, 1.3 assists, and one steal per game.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State is ranked 75th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 71st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 95th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Penn State has also been solid been solid on offense this year. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 53rd in shooting efficiency. They are also 46th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 89th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Further, they are 25th in the nation in free throws made per game.

Ace Baldwin leads the way for Penn State. Baldwin leads the team in points and assists this year. He is scoring 14 points per game while adding 7.2 assists per game. He also leads the team with 2.1 steals per game this year. Further, he has 2.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Nick Kern Jr. Kern is scoring 12.2 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.2 points and 2.1 blocks per game.

Final Nebraska-Penn State Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this Big Ten clash. First, both teams score over 16 points per game from the free throw line, but Nebraska is 37th in the nation in opponent free throw attempts per game while Penn State is 88th. Nebraska is also more efficient on defense this year. They are 142nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 90th in opponent shooting efficiency. Penn State is 215th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 221st in opponent shooting efficiency. Finally, Nebraska is the better rebounding team. They are 32nd in the nation in defensive rebounds per game while Penn State is 186th in the nation. This may be a tight game, but take Nebraska in this one.

Final Nebraksa-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-104)