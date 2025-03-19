ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Caorlina looks to continue their March Madness run as they face Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

North Carolina went 23-13 this year and 13-7 in conference play. That gave UNC the five seed. They would defeat Notre Dame and Wake Forest on the way to a semi-final game with Duke, where they would fall 74-71. Still, they would get an invite to the NCAA tournament, with North Carolina playing a First Four game with San Diego State. North Carolina dominated the game. Nother Carolina led by 24 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 95-68.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss was 22-11 this year and 10-8 in conference play. That gave them the eighth seed in the conference tournament and a first-round bye. In the second round, they would face Arkansas, winning the game by just three. They would then face Auburn next. Ole Miss was down by seven at the end of the first half but would climb back into the game. Still, Auburn would hold on to win the game 62-57,.

Here are the North Carolina-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: North Carolina-Ole Miss Odds

North Carolina: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is 33rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 53rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. North Carolina has also been great on offense this year. They are 22nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 44th in shooting efficiency. North Carolina has taken care of the ball well this year, as they are 60th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while sitting 91st in turnovers per game this year. North Carolina also shoots a lot. They are 71st in field goal attempts per game while sitting 21st in field goals made per game this year.

North Carolina is led by RJ Davis. He comes into the game with 17.3 points per game this year while adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble has been solid as well this year. He comes into the game with five rebounds, while adding 1.4 steals. He is also scoring 11.7 points while adding 1.4 assists.

It is Elliot Cadeau who leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 6.2 assists per game on the year, while adding 9.5 points and 2.9 assists per game. Finally, Ian Jackson has been solid this year. He is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds per game this year.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes in ranked 26th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 70th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 134th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ole Miss is ninth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Ole Miss takes care of the ball well, sitting second in the nation in turnovers, while also sitting 30th in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Ole Miss is led by Sean Pedulla who leads the team in points, assists, and steals this year. He comes in with 14.9 points per game while adding 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds per game this year. Matthew Murrell has also been solid this year. He is scoring 10.6 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Dre Davis comes in with 10.4 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game while adding 10.6 points and 0.9 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaemyn Brakefield. Brakefield comes into the game with 10.8 points per game, while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Final North Carolina-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

This will be a tight game with two similar teams. First, the two offensive units are similar, with North Caorlina being slightly more efficient and better shooting. Further, North Caorlina is better on the defensive end. They are 108th in opponent shooting efficiency this year, while Ole Miss is 174th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, North Caorlina is 56th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year while Ole Miss is 212th. Take North Caorlina in this one.

Final North Carolina-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: North Caorlina -1.5 (-105)