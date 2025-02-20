ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong continues on the prelims with a fight between Nursulton Ruziboev and Eric McConio in a middleweight bout. Ruziboev suffered his first defeat inside the octagon coming off a decision defeat his last time out meanwhile, McConico rides a five-fight winning streak into this short-notice debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ruziboev-McConico prediction and pick.

Nursulton Ruziboev (34-9-2) was riding a 10-fight winning streak coming into his fight against Joaquin Buckley at 170 lbs but came away with the unanimous decision loss. Now back at his normal weight class at 185 lbs, Ruziboev will be looking to start a new winning streak by welcoming Eric McConico this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Eric McConico (9-2-1) got the call up the UFC on the heels of five wins in a row with three of those wins coming by finish. He will be searching for the biggest win of his career and make a statement this weekend when he takes Nursulton Ruziboev this weekend.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Nursulton Ruziboev-Eric McConico Odds

Nursulton Ruziboev: -285

Eric McConico: +230

Over 1.5 rounds: -115

Under 1.5 rounds: -115

Why Nursulton Ruziboev Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Joaquin Buckley – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 32 (12 KO/TKO/20 SUB)

Nursulton Ruziboev is poised to secure a decisive victory over UFC newcomer Eric McConico at this weekend's UFC Seattle event. The Uzbekistani fighter brings a wealth of experience to the octagon, with an impressive 34-9-2 record and a history of finishing fights. Ruziboev's explosive striking ability, which has led to 32 of his 34 victories coming by finish, will be a significant factor against McConico. His size advantage and power in the middleweight division make him a formidable opponent, especially for a fighter making his UFC debut.

While McConico enters the fight on a five-fight win streak, the level of competition he has faced pales in comparison to Ruziboev's UFC experience. Ruziboev's recent bout against Joaquin Buckley, although resulting in a loss, has undoubtedly prepared him for the pressures of high-level UFC competition. McConico's history of being knocked out twice in his career is a vulnerability that Ruziboev, with his knockout power, is likely to exploit. Despite McConico's grappling skills, Ruziboev's explosive striking and ability to end fights early should prove too much for the UFC debutant to handle. Expect Ruziboev to dominate the standup exchanges and potentially secure an early TKO victory, showcasing why he remains a dangerous threat in the middleweight division.

Why Eric McConico Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jarome Hatch – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Eric McConico is poised to pull off a significant upset against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Seattle this weekend. Despite being the underdog, McConico's aggressive fighting style and unpredictability could prove to be the key to victory. The UFC debutant brings a five-fight win streak into the octagon, showcasing his ability to finish fights and adapt to different opponents. McConico's power punching and dangerous kicks, combined with his purple belt in BJJ, make him a threat both on the feet and on the ground.

While Ruziboev boasts an impressive record, his recent loss to Joaquin Buckley exposed vulnerabilities in his game, particularly as fights progress into later rounds. McConico's relentless pressure and ability to fight in bursts could exploit Ruziboev's tendency to slow down and make mistakes as the fight wears on. Additionally, McConico's wrestling background and grappling experience could be a significant factor if he can close the distance and neutralize Ruziboev's reach advantage. If McConico can weather the early storm and implement his aggressive game plan, he has a real chance of outworking Ruziboev and securing a hard-fought decision or even a late stoppage, cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC middleweight division.

Final Nursulton Ruziboev-Eric McConico Prediction & Pick

The upcoming middleweight clash between Nursulton Ruziboev and Eric McConico at UFC Seattle promises to be an intriguing battle of experience versus potential. Ruziboev, with his impressive 34-9-2 record and proven finishing ability, enters as the favorite. His power striking and UFC experience give him a significant edge, especially in the early rounds where he's known to be particularly dangerous.

However, McConico shouldn't be underestimated. Making his UFC debut on a five-fight win streak, he brings a mix of aggressive striking and solid grappling skills to the octagon. If McConico can weather Ruziboev's early onslaught and push the fight into later rounds, he could potentially exploit Ruziboev's tendency to slow down. Ultimately, while McConico has the tools to make this competitive, Ruziboev's experience and power are likely to prevail. Expect Ruziboev to secure a TKO victory in the second round, showcasing why he remains a threat in the middleweight division.

Final Nursulton Ruziboev-Eric McConico Prediction & Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev (-285), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)