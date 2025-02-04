ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 3-5 SEC) take on the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Auburn prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Oklahoma-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Auburn Odds

Oklahoma: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1000

Auburn: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma started the season undefeated, but SEC play has proven to be tougher than their nonconference schedule. However, Oklahoma is still a good team. They have won three of their last four games, and the Sooners are coming off a 30-point win against a good Vanderbilt team. They were also able to beat Arkansas on the road, and South Carolina by 20. Oklahoma is feeling good about their team lately, and they have a lot of confidence heading into this game against Auburn.

In their last four games, the Sooners have been a dominant defensive team. They are allowing 66.5 points per game, which is better than their season average. Only South Carolina found a way to shoot over 39.0 percent against the Sooners in the last four games, and they shot just 41.7 percent. They are playing much better on defense lately, and they have to continue that in this game. If Oklahoma's defense is good, the Sooners will cover the spread.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is the best team in the country right now. That is very easy to see. The Tigers are on a 13-game win streak, and they have not lost at home yet this season. A big part of this is because of their ability to play defense. They allow 66.5 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the SEC. Additionally, the Tigers hold their opponents to under 40 percent shooting this season, and just 30.2 percent from beyond the arc. Their defense has held strong all season against good opponents. If they can have another good defensive game at home Tuesday night, the Tigers will be able to win big.

Offensively, Auburn is one of the best in their conference. The Tigers average 84.5 points per game, which is the third-most in the SEC. Their field goal percentage is the second-highest in the conference while their three-point percentage ranks fourth. Auburn also takes care of the basketball, so they give themselves the best chance to score. If Auburn can continue to be one of the best offensive teams in the SEC, they will be able to win this game with ease.

Offensively, the Tigers have one very good scorer. That is Johni Broome. He averages 183. points per game and 11.2 rebounds. Both of those numbers lead the team. Broome has put up at least 20 points in 12 of his 19 games played this season. He is capable of having a good game anytime he steps on the court. If Broome has a good game Tuesday night, Auburn is going to have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Oklahoma-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Alabama crushed Oklahoma earlier this season, but that is their only loss by more than 10 points. The Sooners are a good team, and they are not being given enough credit here. I will take them to cover the spread on the road.

Final Oklahoma-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma +16.5 (-110)