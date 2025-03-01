ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma State-Baylor.

The Baylor Bears are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Previously in good shape for a spot in the Big Dance, Baylor has played its way into trouble. The Bears have lost four of five and five of seven. In that tailspin, Baylor lost to Colorado, the last-place team in the Big 12. That's the kind of loss a bubble team cannot afford. Baylor is 16-12, and one of its wins was against a non-Division I team, meaning Baylor has just 15 D-I wins.

Baylor has quality wins over St. John's, Arkansas, Kansas, and West Virginia. The rest of its body of work is not particularly impressive. Baylor simply must win this game against a not-very-good Oklahoma State team at home. It seems safe to say that if Baylor loses this game, it will be on the wrong side of the bubble two weeks before Selection Sunday and will have to do some heavy lifting in the remainder of its schedule. A loss here would mean Baylor would likely need at least three wins, possibly four, before Selection Sunday. If Baylor wins here, it probably would need at least two more wins, maybe three. Baylor has to win this game to give itself a more realistic path in March.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Baylor Odds

Oklahoma State: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +660

Baylor: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Baylor

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is not a good team, but 13.5 is still a huge number. Moreover, Baylor has been so bad in recent weeks, especially in a loss to Colorado, that it's hard to trust the Bears in this situation, even though they have a lot to play for. Baylor has played only one complete game — a game in which it controlled the flow of play for the vast majority of 40 minutes — in its last seven, a 15-point win over UCF. Baylor barely got by a shorthanded West Virginia team by three points, and it beat Kansas only after trailing by 21 points. It seems the height of folly to entrust money to Baylor at this point, especially with the large spread.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State is a bad team. Baylor is in must-win territory, playing at home. Baylor might not be an especially good team, but in this situation, with everything at stake, the Bears are going to be desperate, and that will propel them to a runaway win by 15 or more points. Baylor will take its frustrations out on a bad opponent on a night when BU has to be flawless. Baylor will not want to take any chances in this game, starting strongly and continuing to pick up momentum from there. If Baylor does get an early 10-point lead, don't expect the Bears to relax. Expect them to put the pedal down and speed away from the Cowboys.

Final Oklahoma State-Baylor Prediction & Pick

The spread is big, so even though Baylor should win, we're not sure Baylor covers. Stay away from a pregame bet and consider a midgame or second half live play.

Final Oklahoma State-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +13.5