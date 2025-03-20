ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-UConn.

It's extremely rare for any college basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament with a 6-12 record in conference play (7-13 if one counts two games in its conference tournament), but that is exactly what the Oklahoma Sooners have done under coach Porter Moser. People will reasonably wonder how a team can make March Madness despite being six games under .500 in conference competition. The reason is simple: Oklahoma went 13-0 in nonconference play and beat good teams along the way. OU beat Louisville, Arizona, and Michigan, three teams seeded No. 8 or higher in this year's NCAA Tournament, in the process of assembling a 13-0 record. Balanced with seven wins in the loaded SEC, that was enough to get Oklahoma into the field.

However, the reward for OU in the first round of March Madness is a date with Dan Hurley and two-time defending national champion UConn. The Huskies are not likely to win their third straight championship and match what the John Wooden UCLA dynasty last achieved in 1973, but UConn will give it a try. People will want to see how UConn responds to the challenge of flying under the radar and not having the heavyweight roster it had the past two seasons, when it rolled through the field to a national title. Many college basketball fans hope to see UConn face Florida — a popular national championship pick right now — in the second round. Oklahoma, however, will have something to say about that.

Here are the Oklahoma-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Oklahoma-UConn Odds

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

UConn: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UConn

Time: 9:25 p.m. ET/6:25 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Porter Moser was very much on the hot seat at Oklahoma with two weeks left in the regular season. OU was on track to miss the NCAA Tournament, which would have meant a pink slip for the man who guided Loyola Chicago to the 2018 Final Four and built a reputation as an elite defensive coach who could game plan very effectively against quality offenses. Moser was up against the wall. He needed to get a lot more out of his team.

Boomer Sooner was finally able to lower the boom when it mattered. OU ripped off wins over Missouri, Texas, and Georgia to play its way into the SEC Tournament. The Sooners got into the field. Now, Moser — his job seemingly safe — can coach more aggressively. His team has found new confidence. UConn, on the other hand, comes in having lost to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals. The Huskies do not have a lot of momentum. Their level of talent is far below what they had last season. They are not built to win in March. Oklahoma can at least keep this one close, and it might be able to win outright.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is not as good as it was a year ago, but this is still Dan Hurley in March. Hurley has won 12 straight NCAA Tournament games. He knows how to be at his best at this time of year. Oklahoma was 6-12 in the SEC for a reason. The Sooners do not have an elite big man and are shaky on defense. This is a favorable matchup for UConn, and Hurley can expose OU's weaknesses in head-to-head competition.

Final Oklahoma-UConn Prediction & Pick

UConn is the tested, proven tournament team, while Oklahoma is fortunate to even be here after getting shredded by the SEC. Take UConn.

Final Oklahoma-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -5.5