We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of college basketball action as we head to the SEC for this next game between foes. The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) in an exciting mid-day tilt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Ole Miss-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

The Ole Miss Rebels most recently fell to No. 22 Mississippi State 81-71, breaking their short two-game winning streak on the road. Their biggest wins of the season have come against SEC teams in No. 4 Alabama and No. 14 Kentucky, so they'll be looking to add another conference win to their resume against a winning team.

The Vanderbilt Commodores most recently fell to No. 17 Kentucky 82-61 for their third consecutive loss. Their last three games have come against ranked opponents and their next three, including this game, will also come against ranked competition. They'll be looking to notch a few upsets during this upcoming stretch.

Here are the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Odds

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Vanderbilt: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ole Miss Rebels rode a three-game winning streak before falling to in-state rival Mississippi State in their last game. They managed to lead the game throughout the majority of the first half, but State jumped out to a lead before halftime and never looked back. The Rebels did a great job of taking care of the ball, but they were out-rebounded 48-36 and couldn't compete with the Bulldogs on the boards. They'll be looking for a much better game in securing the basketball and running out in transition.

The Rebels will have the benefit of facing Vanderbilt during the Commodores' toughest stretch of the season, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to get back on track with a win. They've gone 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings against Vanderbilt, so expect them to control the pace with their half-court offense as they try to dig their heels in defensively. Look for guard Sean Pedulla to continue leading this team in terms of scoring and distributing the ball.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is currently in the midst of college basketball's toughest stretch of games having lost their last three to No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 17 Kentucky. They'll play an Ole Miss ranked at No. 24 and still have No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 15 Missouri on the horizon. While that's life in the SEC, the Commodores have managed to remain competitive and quietly ranked fifty-fifth nationwide with 79.7 PPG. They struggle in the rebounding department, but the added energy from a home crowd could have them hustling for loose balls and locking in on the defensive end.

Junior guard Jason Edwards has scored double-digits in his last 11 consecutive games, five of those times going for 20 points or more. Transfer AJ Hoggard ranks third in the SEC with 4.6 APG while Forward Devin McGlockton ranks fifth with 7.9 RPG. The Commodores certainly have the pieces necessary to give any ranked SEC trouble, even more so on their home floor where they've gone 10-2 on the season. They're also an impressive 9-5 ATS at home, so look for them to at least make this one competitive and close to the betting spread.

Final Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

The Ole Miss Rebels will be looking to get back on track with a win as they've been able to do so all season, only losing back-to-back games on one occasion. It's true that they've been decent on the road at 5-3 while going 4-4 ATS during those instances, but they still trail the Commodores in terms of PPG, FG%, FT%, and RPG. They'll have to remain focused and stick to a consistent half-court offense if they want to silence this home crowd and win as the ranked underdogs.

The SEC has been the most competitive version of itself in recent memory and we've seen stranger things happen than a win like this. Vanderbilt has gone 14-1 when listed as the betting favorites, while Ole Miss is just 4-5 in underdog spots. They may be getting a bit disrespected at the moment due to their recent losses, but Vanderbilt has been tested against the SEC's best teams. Let's roll with the Commodores' moneyline at home in this one.

Final Ole Miss-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt ML (-110)