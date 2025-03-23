ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon-Arizona.

The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona Wildcats meet in Seattle, in what feels like a Pac-12 game but is instead a Big Ten-versus-Big 12 game. Seattle is a longtime Pac-12 city, home to the Washington Huskies, but UW left the Pac-12 much as Oregon and Arizona did. It will feel nostalgic when these teams meet in a former Pac-12 location, but it's part of the new world of college sports that there won't be Pac-12 signage or logos anywhere in Climate Pledge Arena.

Oregon versus Arizona is a fascinating matchup. The Ducks and Dana Altman are tough to beat in March, but Arizona looked very strong and very formidable in its wipeout of Akron in the first round on Friday. Both teams have reason to be confident, and both teams are intent on booking a likely Sweet 16 date with the Duke Blue Devils, their next potential opponent in this NCAA Tournament. The winner of this game advances to the East Regional semifinal in Newark, New Jersey.

Here are the Oregon-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Oregon-Arizona Odds

Oregon: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +146

Arizona: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon started slowly and played inconsistently in a lot of its games this season, but as soon as March Madness arrives, Dana Altman gets his teams to play better, more focused basketball. We have seen it so many times from Oregon over the years. The Ducks have a bumpy ride in the regular season but turn it up a few notches in the one month that really matters. We have seen Oregon make the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed. We have seen the Ducks put a scare into higher-seeded teams. We have seen Oregon show the full measure of its talents in March Madness. Dana Altman is worth trusting. UO's blowout of Liberty on Friday only reinforces that reality.

Oregon has quality perimeter shotmakers such as Jackson Shelstad. It has a high-level big man in Nate Bittle. The Ducks have balance and diversity in their lineup and can throw different looks and matchup problems at Arizona. The Wildcats are a good team, but they are not a great team, and Oregon can find the solutions to whatever the Wildcats have to offer.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona looked like a hungry team in its blowout of Akron. The Wildcats are getting contributions up and down their roster. Younger, less experienced players are developing and growing near the end of the season. Teams need those role players — the members of the supporting cast — to step up and provide added production which makes the difference between a two-point loss and a five-point win. Arizona's evolution over the course of this season gives the Wildcats more resources and more ways to thwart Oregon over the course of 40 minutes. Arizona has had to adjust and evolve a lot after its struggles in November and early December. That process of learning will help the U of A turn back Oregon by at least four points, which will be enough to cover the spread.

Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick

We trust Dana Altman in March, and what's great about the spread is that Oregon can lose by three and still cover. We like that. Take Oregon.

Final Oregon-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Oregon +3.5