The 16th-ranked Oregon Ducks visit Carver Arena to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes for the first time since joining the Big Ten. The teams have played three times in the modern era, with Oregon winning two games in 2021 and 2012 and Iowa winning the middle game in 2018. Oregon had some impressive wins in their non-conference schedule, which kept them ranked, but they haven't been as successful in the conference. The Ducks are in eighth in the conference with a 7-8 record, but it's been an even worse time for the Hawkeyes. Iowa is 5-9 in the Big Ten and sits in 14th. The Hawkeyes have been much more successful at home this season, which explains the slight odds and puts them in a great position to pull off the victory in this meeting. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Iowa prediction and pick.

Oregon righted the ship with two consecutive victories, coming after losing six of seven games early in its Big Ten schedule. The Ducks were favorites in three of those losses and have the potential to make a small run in the conference if they can get back on track. Let's not forget the Ducks had a stretch earlier in their non-conference schedule where they beat teams like Texas A&M and Alabama.

Iowa is in a rough stretch, losing four of their last five games and seven of their past ten. The Hawkeyes haven't been struggling against their expectations, as they've been favorites in just two of the last ten. However, they failed to cover the spread in eight of the past ten as well, so they are not only losing but losing significantly.

Here are the Oregon-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Iowa Odds

Oregon: -1 (-115)

Moneyline: -120

Iowa: +1 (-105)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Iowa

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawkeyes' defense has been terrible this season. Iowa ranks near the bottom of the nation in total defense, allowing 79.5 points per game. The defense hasn't been able to slow down opposing offenses, as it ranks 354th in field goal efficiency allowed with 48%. The Ducks haven't had the most incredible offensive year, but even some of the worst offenses have performed well against the Hawkeyes this season.

Iowa also lost their leading scorer, Owen Freeman, to a season-ending finger injury. The Hawkeyes haven't been as efficient offensively since he went down.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa's offense has been one of the best in the nation this season, which shows that even the best offenses can't overcome a poor defense. Oregon hasn't been great defensively, ranking near the nation's average with 71.5 points allowed per game. However, Iowa's offense ranks 11th, averaging 84.1 points per game.

Final Oregon-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Oregon's games have hit the over in seven of their past ten, while Iowa hasn't been as good recently with four of their past ten games. However, the over hit in 15 of 26 games for the Ducks this season, while it hit in 14 of 25 for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has had a great offensive year, and Oregon has been performing average. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have one of the worst defenses in the nation, and the Ducks will also allow enough points. The oddsmakers have the total jacked up, but that won't scare us away.

Final Oregon-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Over 160.5 (-110)