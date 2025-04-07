ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks know they have to maintain a high standard on a consistent basis this season. If they have a bad series — as they did in Washington against the Nationals over the weekend — they are almost certain to lose ground in the National League West, which has very quickly established itself as the best division in Major League Baseball in 2025.

The Diamondbacks are looking up at three NL West teams in the division standings. The Dodgers, Padres and Giants all have fewer than three losses, and the Giants have only one loss. The Diamondbacks, after losing two of three to the Nats, are 5-5.

Will the Giants, Padres and Dodgers all go through the season without a slump? Of course not. Every team goes through a slump. However, the problem with the NL West is that while one team might slump, you're not likely to see all three of those top teams struggle at the same time. Given that the Mets and Phillies are both likely to be very good, the math for a National League wild card spot gets very complicated very quickly. If the D-Backs can't at least finish third in the NL West, they're likely to be locked out of the playoffs. Finishing third in the NL West is going to be tough, given how well LA, San Diego, and San Francisco are all playing right now. The D-Backs know they have to get right and stay right.

Orioles-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs Zac Gallen

Zach Eflin (1-1) was solid against the Red Sox in his last start. He does need to give up fewer hits and allow less traffic on the bases. The lack of walks is a positive, but Eflin needs to find a way to get hitters off balance a little more.

Last Start: April 2 vs Boston Red Sox — 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Zac Gallen (1-1) was not good in his first start. He pitched like a Cy Young candidate in his second start. He absolutely dominated the Yankees in Yankee Stadium. He had his bite back. The nasty late movement, the pitch mix, the pinpoint location — Gallen had it all working in a brilliant performance. The D-Backs know this is the workhorse they will need in 2025 in order to get a playoff spot. Now Gallen just has to maintain this form and keep the train rolling.

Last Start: April 2 at New York Yankees — 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 13 K

Here are the Orioles-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Diamondbacks Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +104

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Orioles) / MLB (Diamondbacks)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The O's just lost in Kansas City on Sunday and will be motivated to bounce back here and win. Zach Eflin gives Baltimore a very good starting pitcher. As long as the O's can scratch together at least three or four runs against the D-Backs, they can win this game, maybe 3-2 or 4-3.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen pitched like a big dog against the Yankees. He just needed one start (against the Cubs on Opening Night in late March) to work out the rust and figure out how he needed to pitch. He could not have been any better versus the Yankees. If he pitches like that in this game, Arizona is winning, period.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

We slightly lean to the D-Backs but do not have an official recommendation to make, other than wait for a midgame live bet.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline