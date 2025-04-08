ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an interleague series as the Baltimore Orioles face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Orioles opened the score in the first inning. A Ryan O'Hearn home run would give the Orioles the 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Adley Rutschman would extend the lead on a single to right. The Diamondbacks would get a run back in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but the Orioles would tack three runs on in the fifth inning on their way to a 5-1 victory.

The Orioles and Diamondbacks play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Orioles-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Dean Kremer (1-1) with a 6.52 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP

Last Start: Kremer went 4.1 innings, giving up eight hits and striking out just one. He would give up three runs, with just two earned, but take the loss to the Royals.

Away Splits: Kremer is 1-1 on the road with a 6.52 ERA and a .310 opponent batting average.

Brandon Pfaadt (1-1) with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Last Start: Pfaadt went six innings, giving up six hits and three home runs. He would strike out four batters, but give up three home runs and four total runs, but take the win over the Nationals.

Home Splits: Pfaadt is 0-1 at home with a 4.50 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Diamondbacks Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +106

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 PM ET/ 12:40 PM PT

TV: MASN2/ARID

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the order for the Orioles is home to Gunnar Henderson. Henderson is hitting just .176 with a .222 OBP but does have a double, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman hits behind Henderson. Rutschman is hitting .256 with a .341 OBP. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Ryan O'Hearn. O'Hearn is hitting .308 with a .378 OBP. He has a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored this year.

In the middle of the lineup is Jordan Westburg and Cedric Mullins. Westburg is hitting .275 with a .341 OBP. He has three home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs scored. Cedric Mullins has been amazing this year, hitting .286 with a .419 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored. Ryan Mountacastle has also been solid this year. He is hitting .324 with a .359 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, and six runs scored. Finally, Tyler O'Neill is hitting .333 with a .378 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the order for the Diamondbacks is led by Corbin Carroll. He is hitting .279 this year with a .380 OBP. Carroll has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Geraldo Perdomo has been solid hitting behind Carroll. He is hitting .308 with a .333 OBBP. Perdomo has two doubles, a home run, 12 RBIs, and five runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order has been Pavin Smith. Smith is hitting .358 with a .444 OBP. He has three doubles, two RBIs, and five runs scored.

In the middle of the order has been Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suarez. Gurriel is hitting just .167 but does have two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs scored. Naylor is hitting .300 with a .391 OBP. He has four doubles, four RBIs, three stolen bases, and six runs scored. Finally, Suarez is hitting .162, but with a .311 OBP and five home runs. He also has 11 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher coming into this game has been great this year. Still, the Diamondbacks have hit very well of Dean Kremer. In 35 at-bats, current Diamondbacks have 12 hits, with seven of them being for extra bases. Further, they have three home runs, three walks, and 12 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is three for eight with a double, two home runs, and six RBIs against Kremer. Meanwhile, the current Orioles have hit just .227 against Brandon Pfaadt. They have just one extra-base hit, a double from Jordan Westburg. The Diamondbacks have also hit slightly better this year. The Diamondbacks have a team slash line of .253/.337/.431, while the Orioles' slash line is .259/.324/.414. Take the Diamondbacks in this one.

Final Orioles-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-124)