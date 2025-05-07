ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of a three-game series as the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Twins prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Twins were dominant. Byron Buxton opened the scoring with a double in the third inning to make it 1-0. Ryan Jeffers would then single to drive in two runs in the third. Carlos Correa would hit a home run in the third as well, making it 5-0. Ryan Mountcastle would drive in a run in the fourth, but Buxton would hit a three-run home run in the seventh to extend the lead. Correa would add another RBI in the seventh, and the Twins would go on to win the game 9-1.

The Orioles and Twins play game two of the series on Wednesday.

Orioles-Twins Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Joe Ryan

Dean Kremer (3-4) with a 5.73 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Last Start: Kremer went seven innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He would strike out two batters and not give up a run in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

Away Splits: Kremer is 1-4 on the road with an 8.17 ERA and a .330 opponent batting average.

Joe Ryan (2-2) with a 2.93 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.

Last Start: Joe Ryan went six innings, giving up four hits, one walk, and a home run. He would strike out eight batters and give up just one run, but take the no-decision as the Twins lost to the Red Sox 6-1.

Home Splits: Ryan is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA and a .197 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the Orioles-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Twins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +130

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Twins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: MASN/MNNT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles have been led by Cedric Mullins. He is hitting .246 with a .368 opponent batting average while having a .368 OBP. He has five doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Hearn has been solid as well. He is hitting .295 with a .374 OBP. He has four doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Adley Rustchman has also been solid this year. He is hitting just .211 with a .318 OBP. He has four doubles, four home runs, ten RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is hitting .252 this year with a .298 OBP. He has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, five RBIs, three stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Byron Buxton leads the way for the Twins. He has a .267 batting average and a .300 OBP. He had five doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 22 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 26 runs scored. Further, Ty France has been solid this year. He is hitting .254 with a .324 OBP. He has eight doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Further, Trevor Larnach has been solid this year. He is hitting .230 with a .319 OBP. He has two doubles, double home runs, 16 RBIs, a stolen base, and 18 runs scored. Finally, Carlos Correa has been solid this year. He is hitting .233 with a .270 OBP. Correa also had eight doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored this year.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick

Dean Kremer has been hit or miss this year. He has three games giving up two or fewer earned runs. He also has four games giving up five or more earned runs. Still, Kremer has struggled on the road. At home, Kremer has a 0.73 ERA with a .159 opponent batting average, but that moves to an 8.17 ERA and a .330 opponent batting average on the road. Further, the Twins have had some experience against Dean Kremer. Current Twins are 7-27 against Kremer with a double, an RBI, and two walks. Carlos Correa and Harrison Bader are both 2-2, while Correa has a double. Meanwhile, Royce Lewis is 1-2 with an RBI.

Meanwhile, Joe Ryan has been solid for most of the year. He has five games giving up one or fewer runs and pitching at least five innings. When Ryan has given up runs, he has given up plenty of runs. In his other two games, Ryan has pitched ten innings, giving up ten runs. Both games resulted in a loss. The Orioles have also struggled against Joe Ryan. They are just 5-31 with three doubles and an RBI. Cedric Mullins has the most success, going 2-8 with two doubles and an RBI, but also four strikeouts. With how much Dean Kremer has struggled on the road, plus the Orioles' struggles at the plate, take the Twins in this one.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-162)