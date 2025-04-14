ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a game that could decide home ice in the first round of the playoffs as the Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Panthers enter Monday night sitting at 47-29-4 on the year, which places them in third in the Atlantic Division. They have won three straight games heading into Monday night, even while the Panthers are still missing Matthew Tkachuk. The Panthers will play against the Rangers at home on Monday night before facing the Lightning on the road on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 46-26-8 on the year, which places them in second place in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. Jake Guentzel struck first, but the Sabres would score twice in the first period to take the lead. Still, the Lighting would add four goals in the second period, including a goal from Nikita Kucherov to make it 5-2. Kucherov would score again in the third, as would Guentzel as the Lightning won the game 7-4.

If the Panthers win on Monday night, a win in regulation in this game will secure home ice. If they lose, they can secure home ice with a regulation win, and a Lightning regulation loss in their last game to the Rangers. For the Lightning, if win this game or lose in overtime, they will have home ice in the first round of the playoffs

Here are the Panthers-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Lightning Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +146

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Panthers vs Lightning

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Sam Reinhart, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 37 goals and 21 assists, good for 79 total points. Reinhart also has 12 goals and 17 assists on the power play, plus five shorthanded goals. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov who is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 49 assists, good for 69 total points. The line is rounded out by Carter Verhaeghe. Verhaeghe is fourth on the team in points, coming into the game with 19 goals and 32 assists.

Meanwhile, the second line is home to Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues. Bennett is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 25 goals and 25 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has 15 goals and 16 assists this year.

With Sergei Bobrovsky slated to play Monday night, it will be Vitek Vanecek in goal for this one. He is 5-13-4 this year with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Vanecek is just 1-3-1 in his last five starts.

Why the Lightning Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 36 goals and 83 assists, good for 119 total points. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point, who, while sitting third on the team in points, leads the team in goals. Point has 41 goals and 38 assists this year, good for 79 points. The line is rounded out by Yanni Gourde. Gourde has a goal and 11 assists in his 19 games with the Lightning

Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel lead the second line. Hagel comes in with 35 goals and 55 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 90 total points. Guentzel comes in with 40 goals and 29 assists this year. They are joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 27 goals and 31 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman has 15 goals and 49 assists this year, good for 64 points, placing the blue liner fifth on the team in points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 37-20-5 on the year, with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. In his last five starts, Vasilevskiy is 2-1-2 and has a save percentage of .917 with a goals-against average of 2.37.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come into this game as favorites in terms of odds. These two will face in the first round of the playoffs, and a high likelihood the winner will have home ice. Still, the Lightning come in with the better situation. The Panthers play the night before this game and will use Sergei Bobrovsky there. Vitek Vanecek has allowed 16 goals over his last five starts. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in goal for the Lightning. He has allowed 16 goals over his last eight starts. With the better goaltender, take the Lightning at home in this one.

Final Panthers-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-176)