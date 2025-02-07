ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to rumble with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, and Patrick Mahomes is looking to collect his fourth ring. We might see a three-peat as we continue our Super Bowl odds series and make a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl props prediction and pick.

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something no quarterback has ever done as he looks to win three straight Super Bowls. Today, I will look at his passing yards props, passing touchdown props, and rushing yards props.

Here are the Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Odds: Patrick Mahomes Odds

+200 Passing Yards: -400

+225 Passing Yards: -220

+250 Passing Yards: -118

1 Passing Touchdown: -1000

2 Passing Touchdowns: -162

3 Passing Touchdowns: +225

25+ Rushing Yards: -165

40+ Rushing Yards: +195

Why Mahomes Will Go Over 150 Passing Yards

Some betting apps have a special promotion that gives you a free passing yard for Mahomes. For others, you will have more of a challenge. Andy Reid has prepared Mahomes for this, as the quarterback has shined under his guidance. Despite some consistency during the regular season, the passing Midas touch has returned for Mahomes.

Mahomes has only hit 300 passing yards once over five games. While that would be an incredibly risky bet, there are some other options. Mahomes passed for 245 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Before that, he passed for 177 passing yards against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. Mahomes is hitting 150 passing yards consistently, which is the safest bet.

But Mahomes has been a riskier bet when it comes to passing for more. If you need a reference, Mahomes passed for 182 yards against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, clearly indicating what he may do in this game. While he can go over 200 yards or even 225 yards, that has not been what we have seen consistently this season, as the Chiefs have been dissecting opponents with the running game. If the Chiefs need to pass, Mahomes will likely get you 200 yards.

Why Mahomes Will Have At Least One Passing Touchdown

Mahomes will pass for at least one touchdown. He has passed for one touchdown in five straight games. Significantly, it is a guarantee at this point. Mahomes getting two touchdowns is a little more tricky. Moreover, has not gotten two in two straight games. Mahomes has hit two touchdowns in just one of the past five games. When he needs a red-zone target, he generally looks for Travis Kelce. Otherwise, the Chiefs are usually running the ball. Because of this, the Chiefs are usually attacking the defense with a potent rushing attack and utilizing running plays or gadget running plays to get into the end zone.

Expect Mahomes to get one passing touchdown. However, pause before you pick him to get two. While Mahomes threw for three touchdowns against the Eagles two seasons ago, that might not be the case this time around. This offense often chooses to run the ball. Unless Mahomes does a shovel pass to Xavier Worthy or Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs are likely not getting two passing touchdowns.

Why Mahomes Will Have At Least 25 Rushing Yards

Mahomes used to run the football more. While he still runs, it is usually a last-ditch resort. Mahomes rushed for 43 yards against the Bills. Before that, he rushed for just 14 yards against the Texans. Mahomes went over 15 rushing yards just once over the three games before that. Mahomes is not expecting to run. However, if the Eagles shut down his passing options and give him too much time, Mahomes will run as much as he can.

Mahomes ran for 44 yards in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. As always, Mahomes ran because the Eagles shut down his passing lanes and gave him too much time to do damage. Because of this, Mahomes ran wild and got some work done. I expect Mahomes to cross 25 rushing yards. While 40 rushing yards might be tougher, I can see it happening.

Final Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick

Mahomes is one of the greatest players ever to play the game and seems to show up more for the Big Game than anyone else. If you are looking for more evidence, look at what he did last season when he passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns against a good San Francisco 49ers' defense while running for 66 yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team to trip him up in the Super Bowl. However, I see Mahomes keeping his consistency in this one, going off for 200 passing yards while rushing for 40 yards. He will likely throw for one TD, but you cannot take those odds.

Final Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick: 40+ Rushing Yards (+195), +200 Passing Yards (-400)