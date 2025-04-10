ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New Jersey Devils. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Devils prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game at 32-35-12 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Sidney Crosby opened the scoring in the first period to give the Penguins the lead. Erik Karlsson would add a goal in the second period, and then, in the third period, Kris Letang would score and Kevin Hayes would add two goals. Tristan Jarry would stop all 26 shots he faced as they won the game 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 41-30-7 on the year, good for third in the Metropolitan Divison. The Devils will be hoping to get injured players back as they make a playoff run. In their last game, they faced the Boston Bruins. David Pastrnak and Michael Callahan scored in the first period to make it 2-0 for Boston. Jakub Lauko would make it 3-0 in the second period, but the Devils would get goals from Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier to make it a one-goal game. Still, the Bruins would score the last four goals of the game to win the game 7-2.

Here are the Penguins-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Devils Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +180

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Penguins vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Penguins Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 31 goals and 56 assists, good for 87 total points. Crosby also has 11 goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Bryan Rust. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 28 goals and 33 assists this year. Ville Koivinen rounds out the line. He has played in just five games, coming in with three assists.

Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell leads the second line. He leads the team in goals and is second in points this year. Rakell comes into the game with 34 goals and 34 assists on the year. Further, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 42 assists this year.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 15-11-6 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. Jarry is 3-1-1 in his last five games. Further, he has allowed just 12 goals in the last five games with two shutouts.

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by the combination of Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier. Bratt leads the team in points this year coming in with 21 goals and 67 assists this year, good for 88 total points. Meier is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 25 goals and 25 assists. Hischier is third on the team in points, coming in with 35 goals and 32 assists. His goal total leads the team this year.

Meanwhile, Timo Meier leads the second line. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 25 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team with 50 points. He is joined on the line by Stefan Noesen. Noesen comes in with 21 goals and 19 assists this year. Further, Lule Hughes has been great from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 25 assists this year. Finally, Ondrej Palat has been solid from the third line, coming in with 14 goals and 13 assists this year.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 26-15-6 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is 4-1-0 in his last five games. Further, he has three games giving up two or fewer goals while also having a shutout.

Final Penguins-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While they did get blown out in their last game, they have won four of their last six games. In the two losses, they have lost by a combined 11-2. In the four wins, they have won by a combined 17-7. Meanwhile, the Penguins have won just three of their last eight games. Further, they are giving up plenty of goals. They have given up 28 goals in the last eight games. Take the Devils in this one.

Final Penguins-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+116)