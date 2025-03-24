ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning return home from a road trip as they host the Pittsburg Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Penguins are 29-31-11, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Divison, but still, the Penguins have some life in the chase for a Wild Card spot. In their last game, they face the Florida Panthers. Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers, but Bryan Rust would score twice in the first period to give the Penguins the lead. Evgeni Malkin would make it 3-1, but Reinhart scored to make it a one-goal game. In the third period, Anton Lundell tied the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Panthers took the victory.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 40-25-5 on the year, placing them in third place in the Atlantic Division. They faced the Golden Knights last time out. The Golden Knights got off to a hot start in the game. They would score three times in the first period. In the second period, Nick Paul would score for the Lightning, to make it 3-1. Still, the Golden Knights would score in the third period, on their way to a 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Here are the Penguins-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Lightning Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Penguins vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 25 goals and 53 assists, good for 78 total points. Crosby also has eight goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell leads the team in goals, coming in with 32 goals and 30 assists this year. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 29 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with ten goals and 40 assists this year. Further, Evgeni Malkin continues to produce from the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 31 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Philip Tomasni, who has ten goals and ten assists this year.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 12-9-5 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Jarry is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, giving up exactly three goals in four of the five starts.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 30 goals and 68 assists, good for 98 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 34 goals and 33 assists on the year. Further, Brayden Point rounds out the line, while sitting third on the team in points. Point has 34 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 68 points.

Brandon Hagel leads the second line. Hagel comes in with 32 goals and 45 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 77 total points. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 24 goals and 26 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman has 12 goals and 42 assists this year, good for 54 points, placing the blue liner fifth on the team in points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 33-19-3 on the year, with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts.

Final Penguins-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Penguins have struggled overall this year. Not only are they scoring just 2.94 goals per game this year, while sitting 30th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, the Penguins are scoring well as of late. They have scored 29 goals over their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Lightning have also been playing in high-scoring games as of late. In their last seven games they have given up 22 goals, while they have scored 21. With the potential of plenty of goals, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Penguins-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-140)