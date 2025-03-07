ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin ends their regular season as they host Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Penn State is 15-15 on the year, but just 5-14 in conference play, sitting in 17th in the conference. They opened the year 12-2, including a Penn State upset of Purdue. Still, they are just 3-15 since then. Last time out, they faced Maryland. Penn State would lead by six points at the end of the first half, but struggle in the second half. Maryland took the lead just five minutes into the second half and won the game 68-64.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is 23-7 on the year and 13-6 in conference play. That places them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-0 before three straight losses. They would then win seven straight before losing two of three. Wisconsin would then win five straight, including a Wisconsin win over Illinois. Since then, they are just 2-2. Last time out, they faced Minnesota. Wisconsin would lead by six points at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 74-67.

Penn State-Wisconsin Odds

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Wisconsin Odds

Penn State: +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +490

Wisconsin: -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -710

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State is ranked 65th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 65th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 80th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Penn State has been solid on offense this year. They are 48th in the nation in points per game while sitting 45th in shooting efficiency. They are also 38th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 99th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Further, they are 25th in the nation in free throws made per game.

Penn State is led by Ace Baldwin Jr.. Baldwin leads the team in points and assists this year. He is scoring 14.2 points per game while adding seven assists per game. He also leads the team with 2.3 steals per game this year. Further, he has 2.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Nick Kern Jr. Kern is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding five rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.8 points and 2.2 blocks per game.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. They are 26th in the nation in points per game while sitting 15th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are first in the nation in free throw percentage while also sitting 27th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Wisconsin is led by John Tonje. Tonje is scoring 19.1 points per game while adding five rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell is scoring 15.5 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists. He comes in with 2.7 assists per game while adding 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds per game, coming in with six rebounds per game this year. Winter is also scoring 9.8 points and one assist per game this year. He is joined by Steven Crowl in the frontcourt. Crowl is scoring 9.6 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin has shot plenty from three this year. They are 25th in the nation in three-point attempts per game, while sitting 23rd in three-point attempts made per game. Meanwhile, Penn State has struggled against the three this year, sitting 271st in the nation against the three. Further, Wisconsin has been the better defense overall. They are 111th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 39th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Penn State is 198th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 214th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Wisconsin has also been better in the rebounding game. They are 44th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year, while Penn State is 140th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -11.5 (-106)