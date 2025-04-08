ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Sale

Zack Wheeler (1-0) with a 1.38 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, 13.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 18 strikeouts, .122 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Win, 7.0 innings, 3 hits allowed, 1 run, 0 walks, 10 strikeouts

Away Splits: One start at Washington Nationals. 6 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

Chris Sale (0-1) with a 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts, .256 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: Loss, 5.0 innings, 4 hits allowed, 3 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: Chris Sale is making his first home start.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +100

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET / 4:15 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zack Wheeler wants that Cy Young award and he is pitching like it to begin the season. Yes, the two teams he faced were far inferior, but he did exactly what he had to against them. Wheeler has allowed just five hits in his two starts, and he attacks the strike zone. The righty is getting batters to whiff at a very high percentage, and he is getting them to chase out of the zone. Additionally, Wheeler is doing a good job limiting the hard hits. As long as he can continue this, he will lead the Phillies to a win.

Sale has not been the same pitcher that he was last year. He is allowing a lot of hits, and the two teams he has faced have made him really work. Sale leaving after five innings makes it tough for the Braves to win. Philadelphia is fifth in batting average, fourth in OPS, and sixth in walks drawn. They just won two of three games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so they are feeling great about themselves, as well. With Sale struggling a bit, and the Phillies hitting well, Philadelphia should be able to win Tuesday night.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta needs Sale to return to his Cy Young form. The good news is Sale has been better than his numbers show. He has gotten opposing teams to chase 41.3 percent of the time, and he is not giving up the hardest hits. Opponents have just been finding holes against him. Sale is still a very good pitcher, and he is finally pitching off his home mound. If he just continues to pitch his game, the Braves will be able to beat the Phillies at home.

The Braves did not play well to start the season. However, they are finally starting to hit the ball better. In their last four games, the Braves are batting just under .250 as a team, and they are scoring 4.0 runs per game. Atlanta has to be at their best in this game as they have a very tough matchup against Wheeler. If the Braves can get their offense going just a little bit, they will be able to win this game at home.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is very good. However, Zack Wheeler has just been to dominant. I will take the Phillies to win straight up.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (+100)