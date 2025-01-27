ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. It will be a divisional showdown at the RocketMortgage Arena as we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Pistons lead the head-to-head series 132-106. Recently, the Cavs defeated the Pistons 113-101 on October 25 at RocketMortgage Arena. The Cavaliers have won 10 games in a row and have won seven straight against the Pistons at home.

Here are the Pistons-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Cavaliers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +385

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Ohio, FanDuel Sports Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have shocked the world with their amazing play this season. Remarkably, they have already beaten their win total from last season. Detroit also has the sixth spot coming into Monday's action. So far, the Pistons are on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

When they played the Cavaliers in October, it was their second game of the season. Therefore, they were still finding their footing. Regardless, the Pistons played a solid first quarter. It was the second quarter where things went wrong, and they could not close the gap in the second half.

Cade Cunningham exploded for 33 points while shooting 14 for 24 from the field. While he did well on offense and continues to score points, Cunningham has had turnover issues and will need to be more careful with the basketball. Jaden Ivey thrived in the loss to the Cavs, scoring 22 points while shooting 8 for 16. However, he is currently has a broken leg and might not return this season. The Pistons need more from Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley. Harris scored 10 points, while Beasley had 13 in the loss against the Cavs.

The Pistons shot 46.9 percent from the floor, including 40.6 percent from the triples against the Cavaliers. However, they allowed the Cavs to shoot 51.2 percent from the floor, including 38.2 percent from the three-point line. The Pistons did well on the boards, outrebounding the Cavs 42-39, including 18 on offense. Additionally, the Pistons blocked five shots and had just three steals. The Pistons were also sloppy with the rock, resulting in 22 turnovers.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well, with Cunningham leading the charge. Likewise, they must avoid turning the ball over and not let the Cavaliers get easy shots.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are still the best team in the NBA. Significantly, their win over the Pistons was the beginning of a great winning streak. All starters had double figures. It was a good second quarter for the Cavaliers, which allowed them to finish the Pistons off.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 19 points. Likewise, Dean Wade added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from the three-point line. Wade might not play in this game because he has a knee injury. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen was solid, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 7 for 8. Evan Mobley also scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the field. Unfortunately, Mobley is injured and will likely miss this game. Darius Garland had 13 points while shooting 5 for 11. Also, Ty Jerome added 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 from the bench.

The Cavaliers shot the rock well. However, they must improve on their abilities at the charity stripe, as they hit just 69.6 percent of the free-throw chances. The Cavs had 13 steals and blocked four shots. Ultimately, the defense must do more.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the rock well, with the starters producing. Then, they must contain Cunningham and not allow him to torch them.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are 23-20-2 against the spread, while the 29-16 against the spread. Moreover, the Pistons are 15-8-1 against the spread on the road, while the Cavs are 15-9 against the spread at home. The Pistons are 1-5-1 against the spread when facing the Central Division, while the Cavaliers are 5-3 against the spread when facing the Central.

The Pistons look good right now and are even blowing teams out on the road. But can they handle the best team in the Eastern Conference? While I don't see them winning this game, I expect the Pistons to find a way to make it a good game before succumbing. Therefore, I will roll with the Pistons to go into Cleveland and cover the spread on the road.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-108)