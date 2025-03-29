ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves promises to be intense. The Pistons, seeking their fourth consecutive win, boast a strong road record of 21-16. Led by Cade Cunningham, they excel in the paint, scoring 53.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, with a home record of 22-16, rely on Anthony Edwards' dynamic scoring. Minnesota averages 113.7 points per game and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points on average. Both teams face injury concerns, with Cunningham and Terrence Shannon Jr. listed as day-to-day, adding complexity to this crucial matchup.

Here are the Pistons-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Timberwolves Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to win or cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Detroit has been in strong form recently, winning seven of their last ten games while averaging an impressive 122.5 points per game during that stretch. Cade Cunningham continues to lead the charge, averaging 25.7 points per game this season, while Jalen Duren dominates the boards with 10.2 rebounds per contest. The Pistons’ ability to control the glass (45.1 rebounds per game, 10th in the league) and limit opponents’ rebounds (best in the NBA at 41.9 allowed) gives them a significant edge in physical matchups like this one.

Additionally, Detroit’s balanced offensive attack has proven effective against high-scoring teams. While Minnesota ranks sixth in defensive rating, they have struggled against teams with strong interior play, which is a key strength of the Pistons. Detroit’s paint scoring and Cunningham’s ability to create opportunities will challenge Minnesota’s defense, especially if Rudy Gobert is unable to contain Duren on the boards. The Pistons also have momentum from recent road wins and have demonstrated resilience in close games, making them a solid bet to either win outright or cover the spread against a Timberwolves team that has gone just 2-3 against the spread in their last five games. This matchup could be decided by rebounding and efficiency, areas where Detroit holds a clear advantage.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to win and cover the spread against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, thanks to their recent dominant performances and balanced roster. Over their last ten games, the Timberwolves have averaged 121.5 points while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range, showcasing one of the league's most efficient offenses. Anthony Edwards leads the way with his explosive scoring, while Julius Randle has stepped up as a secondary option, averaging 18.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in March. With a 6th-ranked defense and strong rebounding (43.5 per game), Minnesota can control both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves also have a significant home-court advantage, boasting a 22-16 record at Target Center this season. Their ability to limit turnovers (12.7 per game) and capitalize on fast-break opportunities makes them particularly dangerous against a young Pistons team prone to defensive lapses. Detroit’s reliance on paint scoring plays into Minnesota’s strengths, as Rudy Gobert anchors the interior defense. Additionally, the Timberwolves' depth allows them to maintain intensity throughout the game, with key contributions from players like Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson. Considering their recent form—winning seven of their last ten games—and Detroit’s inconsistency on the road, Minnesota is well-equipped to dictate the pace and cover the spread in this matchup.

Final Pistons-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center is expected to be highly competitive, but the Timberwolves are favored to win and cover the spread. Minnesota has been strong at home, boasting a 22-16 record, and their sixth-ranked defense should help contain Detroit’s interior scoring, led by Cade Cunningham. Anthony Edwards, averaging 27.2 points per game, will be pivotal in exploiting Detroit’s 14th-ranked defense. Additionally, Minnesota’s three-point shooting (fifth-best in the league) could stretch the Pistons’ defense, creating mismatches.

While Detroit has excelled in rebounding and limiting opponents' boards, Minnesota’s balanced roster and recent offensive efficiency (121.4 points per game over their last ten) give them the edge. Rudy Gobert’s presence in the paint will be crucial in neutralizing Jalen Duren’s rebounding dominance. The Timberwolves’ ability to limit turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities should allow them to dictate the pace and pull away late to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)