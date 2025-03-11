ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rangers and Jets meet in Winnipeg on Tuesday! The Rangers are playing solid hockey, but they are visiting a buzzsaw in the Jets and need to play exceptionally well in this matchup to have a chance. We continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Jets prediction and pick.

The New York Rangers are playing solid hockey this season, but they enter this game losing three straight and have a 31-27-6 record. Artemi Panarin has been the best player this season, but they have a lot of depth thanks to Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad behind him. This would be a giant bounce-back opportunity if the Rangers could pull it off against the Jets in Winnipeg.

The Jets have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, but they have only won two of their last six games and have a 44-17-4 record. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele make up one of the best duos in the NHL this season, and they are primed for a big game against the Rangers at home, especially with the Rangers entering the game on a losing streak.

Here are the Rangers-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Jets Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +150

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Rangers vs Jets

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/MSG Networks/TSN3

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' offense is ranked near the top half of the NHL this season and has been a solid unit overall. They score 3.03 goals per game, have a 19.2% power play percentage, and have a 10.4% shooting percentage.

This team has gone as Panarin goes as he goes, and he has carried the team when needed this season. He leads the team in points at 67 and in goals with 28 goals. Fox is the leader in assists this season with 43 on the year. Zibanejad is the other Ranger that has made a significant impact this season.

This offense is a strength for the Rangers, but they face a buzzsaw of a defense in Winnipeg. The Jets have been dominant, and despite how well the Rangers have played at times, they can slow down the Rangers at home.

The Rangers' defense has been worse this season than their offense. They allow 3.08 goals per game and have a 90.3% save percentage.

The defense comes down to how well Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick are playing goalie in any game for the Rangers. Shesterkin has 21 wins, 21 losses, and four overtime losses through 46 games. He allows 2.89 goals per game with a 90.5% save percentage. Then, Quick has nine wins, six losses, and two overtime losses through 21 games. He allows 3.14 goals per game and has an 89.8% save percentage.

This defense is in for a long game against the Jets. Winnipeg has a great offense, and they should cut through a Rangers defense that has had a rough time most of the year. This is a bad matchup, and the Jets can exploit it at home.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' offense has only improved and been one of the better units in the NHL. They score 3.49 goals per game, have a 31.6% power play percentage, and a 12.3% shooting percentage.

Connor and Scheifele have carried this offense as a dynamic duo for the Jets. Connor leads the team in points with 80 and assists with 35. Scheifele then leads the team in goals with 35, while Connor is just behind with 33 and is second in points with 72. The depth of this team is also a massive key, with Josh Morrissey coming in second in assists and Gabriel Vilardi third in points.

Winnipeg is the best offense in this game and they can win a shootout between the Rangers. The Jets should win against the Rangers because they have also struggled on defense.

The Jets arguably have the best defense in the NHL this season. They allow 2.32 goals per game and have a 92.3% save percentage. The key for them on defense is goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He has 37 wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses through 49 games. He allows 2.02 goals per game on a 92.6% save percentage. Then, Eric Comrie has played well in spurts next to him. He has seven wins, eight losses, and one overtime loss through 16 games and allows 2.46 goals per game on a 91.4% save percentage.

The Jets have an even better defense than their offense and they should win out against a Rangers offense with playmakers, but this defense is the better and more trustworthy unit.

Final Rangers-Jets Prediction & Pick

These two teams are not playing well overall in this game, but the Jets are more well-rounded and get home ice. I trust Winnipeg more. They should win, cover, and extend New York's losing streak to three.

Final Rangers-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+140)