The Tampa Bay Rays are wrapping up a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Drew Rasmussen vs. Corbin Burnes

Drew Rasmussen (1-1) with a 0.87 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 20.2 innings pitched, 5 walks, 22 strikeouts, .169 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Yankees: Loss, 5.2 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Corbin Burnes (0-1) with a 4.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 21.1 innings pitched, 9 walks, 17 strikeouts, .266 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Diamondbacks Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +110

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Rays vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, DBACKS.TV

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Rasmussen has been excellent this season. That is not a surprise as he has been very good as a starter in his career. This year, the right-hander has allowed just two earned runs in his four starts, and walked only five. He has a high chase rate, allows a low barrel percentage, and he keeps the ball on the ground. The Rays need him to be that same pitcher Thursday night. With him on the mound, Tampa Bay has a great chance to win this game on the road.

Wednesday night's game went into extra innings, and the Diamondbacks were forced to use five relievers. A team will carry only eight bullpen arms on their roster, so Arizona is going to be limited in relief on Thursday. Corbin Burnes has not been himself this season, and the Rays need to take advantage of that. If they can knock Burnes out early, the depleted bullpen for the Diamondbacks will give up some runs.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is handing the ball to Burnes. Yes, he has not been himself lately. However, he is still Corbin Burnes. He is still one of the best starting pitchers in the game of baseball. At some point, he is going to figure that out, and it could be Thursday night. This season, he has gotten a lot of chases out of the zone, and his ground ball rate is very high. If he is at his best in this one, Arizona is going to shut down the Rays and win the series.

Arizona is a top-10 offensive team in the MLB. They are ninth in batting average, third in slugging percentage, fifth in home runs, third in walks drawn, and third in runs scored. The Diamondbacks offense picks up any slack that the pitchers leave. That is something that has to happen Thursday night. Rasmussen is a tough pitcher, but the Diamondbacks are a tough lineup. If they hit how they have all season long, Arizona is going to win this game.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good matchup on the mound. As for a winner, I like the Rays to win with their ace pitching.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (+110)