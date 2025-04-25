ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick for Friday's MLB action as we take a look at this next interleague series kicking off with its first game. The Tampa Bay Rays will visit the San Diego Padres for a three-game series in the two sides' only meetings of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Padres prediction and pick.

Rays-Padres Projected Starters

Shane Baz (RHP) vs. Michael King (RHP)

Shane Baz (2-0) with a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 K, 22.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. NYY – 3.1 IP, 3 K, 5 ER

Michael King (3-0) with a 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31 K, 28.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ HOU – 5.2 IP, 7 K, 2 ER

Home Splits: (2-0) with a 1.62 ERA, 1.40 OBA, 22 K, 16.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Padres Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (-108)

Under: 7 (-112)

How to Watch Rays vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sun, PADRES.TV, MLB.TV

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently fourth in the American League East with a 10-14 record, and they'll have a tough time competing with top teams in the division like the Yankees and Red Sox. They've undergone some recent changes to their roster and lost a few pivotal pieces over the offseason, but the Rays will continue to lean on their pitching staff, which is currently tied for second with the most quality starts in the MLB this season (11).

The Rays have won just two of their last five games with all three losses coming when they failed to post more than one run on the scoreboard. While they rank sixth league-wide with a .256 team batting average, they've failed to produce runs throughout their losses this season and seem to be a streaky team in terms of their offense.

Shane Baz will hit the mound with a perfect 2-0 record at home, but it'll be interesting to see how he handles his first road start this season against a very formidable San Diego lineup. While he was shelled with five earned runs in just three innings of action during his last start, he's usually good for at least six solid innings and will hope to extend in this post against the Padres.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently leading the National League West, and while they've played second fiddle to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last five years, this may be their best chance of stealing the divisional crown and potentially rising out of the National League. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and just recently dropped two of three to the Detroit Tigers, so expect them to fight hard in notching this home series as they look to continue controlling their destiny.

The Padres are right behind the Rays with the third-best betting average in baseball at .263. They too, however, have struggled to produce runs in many of their recent games and stand their best chance to win when they're able to put up lopsided numbers on offense. They've also shown a great ability to string together wins with streaks of seven and five this season, so expect this team to find their groove sooner rather than later.

Michael King will take the mound to open this series following a loss in his last start. The start prior, however, saw King pitch a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and only two hits posted. He's capable of changing the trajectory of a game with his dominant movement on the mound, and he gives the Padres a great chance to open this series with a win.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun series as the Tampa Bay Rays head to San Diego, but given where these two teams are projected to end this season, we see a clear advantage given to the Padres at home in this situation. The Padres boast a dominant 12-1 record at home this season and while they've had their woes on the road, they're almost unbeatable when their pitching staff is on its game in their home ballpark.

Of the two pitchers taking the mound, we have to given the slight advantage to Michael King of the Padres and what he was recently able to do with a complete game against the Rockies. Furthermore, Rays' Shane Baz is making his first road start this season, and the Rays have gone a lackluster 1-4 on the road this season. For our final betting prediction, let's roll with the San Diego Padres to open this series with a decisive win.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+152)