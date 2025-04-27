ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays-Padres.

The San Diego Padres came home to Petco Park this weekend, hoping for a revival. Instead, they have remained in a funk. The Padres' offense has gone ice cold after a hot start. However, this isn't just a case of a bunch of players falling into a slump. It's part of the story, but not the full one. The Padres — shut out on Wednesday in Detroit — then got shut out at home on Friday and managed only one run at home on Saturday in consective losses to the Rays. While a lot of players on the field are not hitting well, three of the most important Padres are all on the shelf, and it shows in the team's lack of punch.

Luis Arraez is the high-average hitter at the top of the batting order, the table-setting sparkplug who gets on base for the big boys. Jackson Merrill is last year's National League Rookie of the Year, a dynamic force who comes up with big hits, can hit for power, and plays a strong defensive center field. Jake Cronenworth is a tough veteran player who works counts and produces good at-bats to make pitchers work and give his teammates a chance to face a stressed-out pitcher who has to labor to make it through the San Diego lineup. All three of these very important players are out. No wonder the Padre offense is slumping. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis are all in the lineup — and Tatis is actually still hitting well — but the overall offense is far less than what it was when Arraez, Merrill, and Cronenworth were healthy. The Padres have to survive as long as they have these key pieces out of the lineup card on a continuous basis.

Rays-Padres Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Randy Vasquez

Zack Littell (0-5) is not pitching terribly, but the 0-5 record indicates that he isn't getting run support on the days when he pitches reasonably well. His last start against the Diamondbacks was a case in point. Littell delivered a quality start, but it wasn't enough, as his team didn't score runs. Let's see if Littell can take advantage of San Diego's major injuries and overall limitations.

Last Start: April 22 at Arizona Diamondbacks — 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Randy Vasquez (1-2) got whacked by the Tigers in his last start. With San Diego having lost three in a row and four out of five, this is a big moment for Vasquez. He needs to pitch like a stopper and shut down a mediocre Tampa Bay offense. His team needs him to stand tall in this game, so that the Padres can avoid a home sweep loss against the team which is probably the worst in the American League East (even though the Baltimore Orioles are playing worse than the Rays right now).

Last Start: April 21 at Detroit Tigers — 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Here are the Rays-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Padres Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +100

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Rays vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Rays) | MLB (Padres)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padre injuries and their effect on the team speak for themselves. The Rays have dominated San Diego's hitters and can expect to continue that in this game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Are the Padres really going to get swept at home by the Rays? We doubt it. Surely, San Diego will score four or more runs and finally put together enough offense to win a ballgame.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are the better team. They are at home, trying to avoid a sweep. Our lean is to San Diego, but after thinking the Padres were great moneyline value the past two days, only to lose twice, we're not confident San Diego will get it done. Wait for a live play here.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres moneyline