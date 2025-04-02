ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox made the move to break camp with Kristian Campbell at the start of the 2025 MLB season, and amid a promising start that included a home run against the Texas Rangers in his first series, he has become the favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year Award at +300, moving ahead of New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who now has +500 odds to win the award, according to FanDuel.

Coming into spring training, it was not known if Campbell would break camp with the Red Sox, especially given the signing of Alex Bregman. Initially, it was thought that Bregman would play second base, while Rafael Devers stays at third base. Instead, Devers has moved to designated hitter and Bregman is at third, opening up second base for Campbell, who has also played some left field in the early going.

The fact that Campbell seemingly will have plenty of playing time all season is a great boost to his Rookie of the Year chances, as it was not known if he would get this type of opportunity throughout the spring. It also certainly helps that he has shown some promise in the early going.

Dominguez has shown promise as well, adding a home run off of Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes on Tuesday night while also showcasing good plate discipline so far. However, Campbell's edge could be on the defensive side. Dominguez is not viewed as a strong defender in left field, at least at the moment. If the two rookies produce similar offensive seasons, and Campbell is able to put up a serviceable defensive season, that could put him over the top to win the award.

The Red Sox are off to a tough 1-4 start so far, and they and Campbell will try to rebound with Garrett Crochet on the mound on Wednesday at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles.