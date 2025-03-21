ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their homestand as they face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 32-30-6 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Washington Capitals. Dylan Strome opened the scoring, but Dylan Larkin would tie the game in the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Capitals would score three times in the third period. This would lead to a 4-1 Capitals victory.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 40-20-8 on the year, good for first place in the Pacific Division this year. The Golden Knights faced the Boston Bruins in their last game. After a scoreless first period, Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in the second period to give the Golden Knights the 2-0 lead. Dorofeyev would complete the hattrick in the third period, as the Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period, on their way to a 5-1 victory.

Here are the Red Wings-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Golden Knights Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +176

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Golden Knights

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin that leads the way for the Red Wings on the top line this year. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 46 assists, good for 69 points. Meanwhile, Larkin comes into the game with 28 goals and 32 assists, good for 60 total points. The line is rounded out by Elmer Soderblom. Soderblom has three goals and six assists this year.

Meanwhile, it is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 31 goals and 27 assists, good for 58 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 29 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 31 assists.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 21 goals and 61 assists this year. Further, he has four goals and 27 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 17 goals and 41 assists this year, good for 58 points. He has five goals and 18 assists on the power play. Further, the line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 20 goals and 23 assists this year.

It is Pavel Dorfeyev who leads the team in goals and plays on the second line. Dorofeyev comes in with 30 goals and 16 assists this year. He is joined on the second line by Tomas Hertl, who is third on the team in points and second on the team in goals. He has 27 goals and 28 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 41 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 25-11-5 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has won three of his last five starts, going 3-1-1 on his last five. Further, he has allowed three or fewer goals in four of the five recent games.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the net for the Red Wings. He is 17-15-3 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Talbot has struggled as of late. While he was solid last time out, allowing just two goals on 23 shots, he has lost four in a row, giving up 15 goals in the process.

Final Red Wings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.32 goals per game, while sitting second on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game while sitting 32nd on the penalty kill this year. The power play will be the difference, as the Golden Knights get the win.

Final Red Wings-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+114)