The Reds travel to Denver to face the Rockies in this series! The Reds have struggled to find consistency this season, while the Rockies have had a bad season. This is a big series for both teams because they need momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction and pick.

Reds-Rockies Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Kyle Freeland

Andrew Abbott (2-0) with a 1.64 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on two hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 1.50 ERA

Kyle Freeland (0-4) with a 4.85 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts through two innings.

Home Splits: (0-2) 6.48 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -138

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9.5 (+102)

Under: 9.5 (-124)

How to Watch Reds vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds struggled to find consistency during the 2024 season and finished with a 77-85 record. This season, they are 12-13 through their first 25 games and 2-3 in their last five games. Cincinnati has been inconsistent behind the plate this year, but they are playing well now with a .242 batting average. Their pitching has been great, especially recently, ranking fifth. They have not been much better on offense this season, but the pitching has been great. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, and Jake Fraley have been standouts in a struggling offense this season. Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer have all been at varying levels of good for Cincinnati on the mound. The Reds have a lot of potential, but need that consistency aspect to show up in this game.

The Reds are starting Abbott on the mound. He has a 2-0 record, a 1.64 ERA, and a 0.64 WHIP. He has allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and 16 strikeouts through 11 innings in two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 5.3 in those two starts. Abbott has only started two games, but the Reds won both of his starts, and he was dominant. This is an excellent matchup for him against the Rockies, and their offense has struggled.

The Reds struggled behind the plate last season and have not been much better, if at all, this season. They ranked 26th in batting average at .231 and are 13th in batting average this season at .242. De La Cruz, Friedl, and Lux have been the standouts on offense this year. Lux leads in batting average at .316 and in OBP at .419. Then, De La Cruz leads in home runs with five and RBI with 22. Finally, Friedl leads in total hits with 28. The Reds are playing better on offense more recently and have a great matchup against Freeland on the mound for the Rockies.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 61-101 record, and they have not started this season much better, having a 4-19 record and having lost 10 of their last 11 games. Their offense has struggled and been below average last season, and has struggled in comparison. Their pitching was the worst unit in the MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar (out with injury), Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Kyle Farmer, Mickey Moniak, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. This pitching staff has been awful, with Ryan Feltner being the biggest standout on the mound for the Rockies. Despite a few early struggles, Colorado faces a significant challenge against a Reds team with talent.

The Rockies are starting Kyle Freeland on the mound. He has a 0-4 record, a 4.85 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP. He has allowed 16 runs on 30 hits with three walks and 19 strikeouts through 26 innings across five different starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 6.3. Freeland has struggled, and this is a bad matchup against a Reds offense that has been playing much better recently. This is a bad matchup, even at home.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 28th in team batting average at .214 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Farmer, Goodman, and Doyle have emerged as the biggest standouts on this offense. Farmer leads in batting average at .268 and in total hits with 19. Then, Goodman leads in home runs with four and in OBP at .341. Finally, Doyle leads in RBI with 12. This offense has an awful matchup against Abbott because he has been red-hot coming into this matchup.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Reds are the better team and have a significant matchup advantage in this game. Cincinnati's offense is more trustworthy, and you can trust Abbott more than Freeland.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (+116)