Alabama begins their March Madness run as they face Robert Morris. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Robert Morris-Alabama prediction and pick.

Robert Morris was 26-8 on the year, and 15-5 in conference play, which placed them first in the Horizon League. As the top seed, they had a bye into the quarterfinals. They would defeat Wright State and Oakland on their way to facing Youngstown State in the finals. Robert Morris took the early lead and never gave it back. They would have a five-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 89-78.

Meanwhile, Alabama was 28-8 on the season and 13-5 in conference play. That would earn them the three seed in the SEC tournament. After defeating Kentucky in the quarterfinals, Alabama would face Florida in the conference semi-finals. It was a tight first half, with Florida leading by just two points at half time. Still, Florida would dominate the second half, winning the game 104-82.

Here are the Robert Morris-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Robert Morris-Alabama Odds

Robert Morris: +22.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +2000

Alabama: -22.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 166.5 (-106)

Under: 166.5 (-114)

How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Alabama

Time: 12:40 PM ET/ 9:40 AM PT

TV: truTV

Why Robert Morris Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robert Morris is ranked 139th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 171st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 134th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Robert Morris has been solid on offense this year. They are 76th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 126th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have gotten to the line well this year. Robert Morris is 40th in the nation in points from free throws per game this year.

Kam Woods leads the way for Robert Morris this year. He is scoring 15.1 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Further, he has 1.7 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Amarion Dickerson. Dickerson is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, one steal, and 2.4 blocks per game this year.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Folgueiras leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 9.1 rebounds per game while adding 14.1 points 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Finally, Josh Omojafo comes in with 11.4 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this year.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are fourth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been great on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 19th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 11th in the nation in three-point attempts made per game while also sitting seventh in free throws made per game this year. finally, Alabama leads the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 18.7 points per game while adding 4.9 assists per game this year. Further, he has three rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway comes in with 11.4 points per game this year, while adding two rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the team in rebounding this year. Nelson comes into the game with 7.6 rebounds per game, while he adds 11.8 points per game, with 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has been solid in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Robert Morris-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Robert Morris has been solid on offense this year. They have shot fairly well, moved the ball well, and scored well. Still, the Alabama defense has been solid this year. While they are 350th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 50th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they are 29th in the nation against the three. Still, Robert Morris has been solid on the glass, sitting 87th in defensive rebounding percentage and 16th in offensive rebounding percentage. Alabama is 46th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 128th on the defensive end. Alabama is going to win this game and score plenty in the process, but Robert Morris may be able to keep up for a little while and should be able to cover the large spread.

