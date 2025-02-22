ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets visit the struggling Utah Jazz on Saturday at the Delta Center. The Rockets, led by Jalen Green's 21.2 PPG and Alperen Sengun's double-double average, look to get back to their earlier season form. Meanwhile, the Jazz, paced by Lauri Markkanen's 19.6 PPG, are searching for consistency among their young core. Houston's strong rebounding (48.0 per game) could be a key factor against Utah's 45.5 boards per game. The Rockets' sixth-ranked defense (108.6 points allowed) will aim to contain the Jazz's offense, which has shown improvement lately, averaging 116.8 points in their last 10 games.

Here are the Rockets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Jazz Odds

Houston Rockets: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Utah Jazz in their upcoming matchup. The Rockets have shown significant improvement this season, particularly on the offensive end. Since the start of 2025, they've been averaging over 121 points per game, showcasing a potent offense led by the emerging star Jalen Green. Green's recent performances, including a 42-point outburst against the Grizzlies, highlight his growing consistency and efficiency. The Rockets' offensive firepower is further bolstered by Alperen Sengun's double-double average and Fred VanVleet's steady leadership.

In contrast, the Jazz have been struggling mightily this season with a record. Their defense has been particularly problematic, allowing 23.7 points per game off turnovers, the highest in the league. The Jazz's turnover woes extend to their offense as well, averaging 18.4 turnovers per game, which is 1.5 more than any other team in the NBA4. This glaring weakness plays right into the hands of the Rockets' improved defense, which ranks sixth in the league allowing just 108.6 points per game. With the Jazz's leading scorer Lauri Markkanen averaging only 19.6 points per game6, the Rockets' defensive prowess, coupled with their surging offense, should prove too much for Utah to handle. The Rockets' combination of young talent like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, along with veteran leadership from VanVleet, gives them a clear edge over a Jazz team that's on the wrong side of history in terms of turnover differential.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Utah Jazz have struggled this season with a 13-41 record, they have the potential to upset the Houston Rockets in their upcoming matchup. The Jazz, led by Lauri Markkanen's 19.6 points per game, have shown flashes of improvement recently, especially on their home court at the Delta Center. Walker Kessler has emerged as a defensive anchor, averaging 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, which could pose problems for the Rockets' interior offense. Additionally, the development of young players like Keyonte George, who's averaging 6.0 assists per game, indicates that the Jazz are finding ways to create opportunities for their scorers.

The Rockets, despite being impressive for the majority of the season, have shown vulnerabilities, especially on the road and in clutch situations. Houston has struggled with consistency on offense and has had difficulty closing out games. Their recent form has been concerning, losing seven of their last nine games before the All-Star break. The absence of Jabari Smith Jr. due to injury has significantly impacted their defense, with their defensive rating dropping from 105.8 (2nd in the league) to 116.2 (18th) since his absence. This defensive regression, coupled with the Jazz's home-court advantage and the potential for players like Markkanen and Kessler to exploit mismatches, gives Utah a fighting chance to secure an upset victory against the Rockets.

Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets visit the Utah Jazz in what promises to be an intriguing matchup at the Delta Center. Despite their recent struggles, going 2-7 in their last nine games before the All-Star break, the Rockets are expected to bounce back strong. The potential return of Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. could provide a much-needed boost to Houston's lineup.

The Jazz, while struggling this season, have shown flashes of potential, especially at home. Walker Kessler's recent dominant performance against the Lakers, with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks, demonstrates the Jazz's ability to surprise stronger opponents. However, Houston's sixth-ranked defense, allowing just 108.6 points per game, coupled with their potent offense led by Jalen Green's 21.2 PPG, gives them a significant edge. The Rockets' superior rebounding (48.0 per game compared to Jazz's 45.5) could also be a deciding factor. Expect a competitive game, but the Rockets should ultimately prevail, capitalizing on their depth and the Jazz's turnover issues as they cover the spread on the road in Utah Saturday night.

Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-110), Under 229.5 (-110)