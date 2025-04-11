ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

he Colorado Rockies hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres for a weekend series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Padres Projected Starters

German Marquez vs. Nick Pivetta

German Marquez (0-1) with a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts, .231 oBA

Last Start: vs. Athletics: Loss, 5 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 6 walks, 3 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

Nick Pivetta (1-1) with a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts, .189 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: Loss, 3 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Win, 7 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +168

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 7.5 (+106)

Under: 7.5 (-130)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Padres.TV, Rockies.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pivetta is coming off a bad start against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed six hits over three innings, and Chicago had a lot of traffic on the bases throughout his innings. The Rockies have to do the same thing. They are middle of the pack offensively, and they lack power hitters. However, they can get hot. Now, I would not expect Pivetta to pitch only three innings in this game, but if the Rockies can string together some hits and scratch across some runs, they will be able to cover the spread.

German Marquez has had a couple decent starts. He was able to shut down the Phillies in his first start, but the Athletics got to him a bit. Still, his start against the Athletics was not all bad. The right-hander has done a very good job keeping hitters off the barrel, and he keeps the ball on the ground. Against a team like the Padres, that is exactly what Marquez has to do. If he can stick to his gameplan, the Rockies will have a chance to win the game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego has the best offense in the MLB. They lead the entire league in batting average, they are ninth in OPS, 10th in runs scored, third in stolen bases, and they have struck out the third-fewest times. The Padres have the lowest whiff percentage in the MLB. Marquez is not a strikeout pitcher, so the Padres are going to have plenty of chances to make hard contact. If they can make that contact hard, the Padres will be able to start this series off with a win.

Pivetta is a better pitcher than he showed in his last outing. He started off with seven very strong innings against the Atlanta Braves in his first outing, and that is the version of Pivetta the Padres need. Colorado has the second-highest chase percentage, the lowest chase contact percentage, and the highest whiff percentage. Against an offense like the Rockies, Pivetta should be able to go deep into this game. If he does that, the Padres are going to cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are just not a trustworthy team. Pivetta is the better pitcher, and the Padres are the better team. For that reason, I am going to take the Padres to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+114)