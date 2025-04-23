ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rockies-Royals Projected Starters

German Marquez vs. Michael Lorenzen

German Marquez (0-3) with a 8.27 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 8 walks, 11 strikeouts, .333 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Dodgers: Loss, 0.2 innings pitched, 6 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Away Splits: 3 starts, 0-2, 9.53 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 11.1 innings pitched, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts, .347 oBA

Michael Lorenzen (1-3) with a 4.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 17 strikeouts, .273 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers: 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Royals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +166

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, Rockies.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado has a chance to put up some runs in this game. Lorenzen has allowed at least three earned runs in three off his four starts. He has also allowed four runs in two of his four outings. The right-hander has not been as good this season, and the Royals are hurting because of it. He has a low whiff rate, a low chase rate, and he allows a decently high average exit velocity. If the Rockies can score three or four runs in this game, they will have a chance to win.

The first game of this series went into 11 innings. The Rockies ended up dropping the contest by one run, but they made Kansas City work. This sets them up for success the rest of the series. The Royals used four relievers, and they were all pretty good. Some can go back-to-back days, but this early in the season that might not be the case. If Colorado can knock Lorenzen out of the game early, they will see a depleted bullpen.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City should not have any problem winning. The main thing to keep in mind is how bad the Rockies are on the road. They have played more than half of their games away from home this season. In their away games, the Rockies are just 1-12. They struggle to win when they are anywhere but Coors Field. With this game being on the road, the Royals will have a good chance to win.

German Marquez is struggling. His stats are a bit skewed because of his last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that made two outings in a row in which he was not great. The righty is not a big strikeout pitcher, and he allows a whole bunch of hits. Kansas City is a team that can string together some base knocks, and put pressure on the pitcher. If the Royals do that in this game, they will be able to win this game.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to trust the Rockies, especially with Marquez on the bump. They are the worst team in the MLB, and the Royals have to take advantage of that. I will take the Royals to win this game straight up.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-198)