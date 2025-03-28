ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of a three-game interleague series as the Colorado Rockies visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Rays prediction and pick.

This will be the second game of the season between the Rockies and the Rays. They opened up the series on Friday afternoon, the only two teams not to play on Thursday.

Rockies-Rays Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs. Zack Littell

Antonio Senzatela (0-1) with a 6.57 ERA in three starts in 2024.

Last Start: Senzatela made just three starts in 2024 for the Rockies. Senzatela made 117 starts and 143 appearances from 2017 through 2022 with the Rockies. He made two appearances in 2023 before needing Tommy John surgery. He would return late in 2024 to make three starts.

Away Splits: Senzatela made just one start on the road last year, pitching five innings and giving up just one run in a no-decision.

Zack Littell (8-10) with a 3.63 ERA in 29 starts in 2024.

Last Start: Littell made 29 starts for the Rays in 2024, winning eight of them. Still, he had an ERA below four and a WHIP of just 1.25.

Home Splits: Litterall was better at home last year than on the road. He was 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 15 starts. Further, he had a .231 opponent batting average at home compared to a .304 opponent batting average on the road.

Here are the Rockies-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rays Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +172

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: COLR/FDSNSUN

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brenton Doyle leads the top of the lineup for the Rockies. Doyle was one of the best players on the team last year, leading the team in WAR last season on his way to winning a Gold Glove. He hit .260 last year with a .317 on-base percentage and a .446 slugging percentage. Doyle hit 23 home runs last year, with 72 RBIs. Further, Doyle stole 30 bases last year. Meanwhile, Ryan McMahon will also be leading the top of the order, most likely batting right behind Brenton Doyle. McMahon hit .242 last year, with a .325 on-base percentage, and a .397 slugging. McMahon also hit 20 home runs and drove in 65 RBIs.

The Rockies also bring back Ezequiel Tovar, who is expected to hit third in the lineup. Tovar hit .269 last season, with a .295 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging. Tovar had 26 home runs while driving in 78 RBIS, both metrics being the most on the team last year. Further, Tovar also had 45 doubles last season. Kris Bryant is expected to be batting clean-up for the Rockies this year. Bryant played in just 37 games last year and hit just .218. Still, he had a .323 on-base percentage, while having two home runs and 15 RBIs in his 37 games.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yandy Diaz is expected to bat in the lead-off spot fo the Rays this year. He hit .281 last year with a .341 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging. Further, Diaz had 31 doubles, 14 home runs, and drove in 65 runs last year. Diaz also drew walks very well. He walked 50 times last year while striking out just 95. Meanwhile, Josh Lowe is expected to be batting right behind Diaz. Lowe hit .241 last year with a .302 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage. He drove in just 34 runs last year while scoring 37 times in his 106 games.

The middle of the order will feature Brandon Lowe hitting third and Juinor Caminero hitting fourth. Brandon Lowe hit .244 last year with a .311 on-base percentage and a .472 slugging. Further, he hit 21 home runs, drove in 58 runs, and scored 56 times last season. Caminero played in just 43 games with the big league club, spending most of last season in the minors. Still, he hit .248 last year with a .299 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging in his time in the majors. He also had six home runs and 18 RBIs over his 43 games at the major league level.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are heavy favorites in this early-season MLB game. One of the major reasons is the pitching match-up. Antonio Senzatela is making his first start of the year, and he has not been good over the last two years while he has made just five starts in the last two years due to injury, he has had a FIP over seven the entire time. Considering this Field Independent Pitching metric considers a 4.0 league average, he is well worse than the league average in that time. Further, last year, he had a 1.865 WHIP. Meanwhile, Zack Littell had a 3.88 FIP last year and a 1.247 WHIP. Every advance metric shows the Rays have the better pitcher. Further, they have the better offense has well. Take the Rays in this one to win big.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+105)