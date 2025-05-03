ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bubic and Sugano meet in Game 2 in Baltimore! The Royals are red-hot coming into this series, while the Orioles have been struggling. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Orioles prediction and pick.

Royals-Orioles Projected Starters

Kris Bubic vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Kris Bubic (2-2) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 2.60 ERA

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (2-0) 2.70 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Orioles Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -108

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Orioles

Time: 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

TV: Fox/FanDuel Sports Network KC/MASN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season, posting an 86-76 record. However, they started this season with a 17-15 record and have won nine of their previous 10 games and three straight coming into this series. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. The bats have started slowly this season, while the pitching is still one of the best units in the league. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans (dealing with an injury), Michael Wacha, and Kris Bubic make up a monster pitching staff for Kansas City and have been huge this season. Their bats are also significant, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent and have stayed red-hot coming into this season.

The Royals are starting Bubic on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 2.25 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 29 hits with 12 walks and 37 strikeouts through 36 innings across six starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.1 through those starts. The Royals have gone 3-3 in his six starts this year. Bubic is an underrated pitcher for the Royals, and he gets a great matchup against a disappointing Orioles offense.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season but has started slowly this season. They are 22nd in team batting average at .234 after finishing last season with a .248. Witt Jr. and Pasquantino have been great at showcasing the balance of this offense. Witt Jr. leads in batting average at .322, in OBP at .400, and in total hits with 39. Then, Pasquantino leads in home runs with four and RBI with 20. The Royals have a lot of talent on offense, but they need to right the ship. This is a tough matchup against Sugano, as he is the best pitcher available for the Orioles this year.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 12-18 record and have gone 2-3 in their last five games. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to one of the worst in the MLB. The pitching has fallen, and they have been playing even worse than their offense. The Orioles have talent behind the plate, but it's been a struggle. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill (out with injury), Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin (out with an injury) and Tomoyuki Sugano have stood out despite their struggles. The Orioles have started the year slowly, but they have talent and can go on a run, especially if they get healthier.

The Orioles are starting Sugano on the mound. He has a 3-1 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 32 hits with six walks and 17 strikeouts through 33 innings across his six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.8 in those starts. The Orioles are also 4-2 in his six starts. Sugano has been the best pitcher for the Orioles, and he gets a great matchup against a Royals offense that has been stuck in a rut for most of the season.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best in the MLB last year. They are 27th in batting average at .223 after finishing with a .250 last season. Cedric Mullins is the best player despite the offense having a lot of balance on the roster. Mullins leads in batting average with .278, home runs with six, RBI with 20, OBP at .412, and total hits with 27. This offense has been stuck in a rut and desperately needs help. They have a lot of depth, but are dealing with injuries and have struggled.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Royals have more to like in this matchup due to how well they are playing, but I still trust Sugano on the mound. The Royals probably win outright, but the Orioles cover and keep it close.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-172)