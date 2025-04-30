ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Royals look to pick up the win on the road in Tampa when they take on the Rays in the second game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Rays prediction and pick.

Royals-Rays Projected Starters

Noah Cameron vs. Drew Rasmussen

Noah Cameron – (2-0 AAA) with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Cameron has started in five games for Triple-A Omaha to begin 2025 and he has posted a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings in that frame.

2025 Road Splits: Cameron will be making his big league debut.

Drew Rasmussen – (1-1) with a 2.10 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP

Last Start: Rasmussen allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings Thursday against Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

2025 Home Splits: Rasmussen has been impressive at home to start the season, where he is 1-1 with a 0.57 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 15.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Rays Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +158

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Royals vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Noah Cameron and the Kansas City Royals are primed for a surprise victory over Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of fresh energy from Cameron’s major league debut and a quietly improving Royals squad. Cameron, the Royals’ No. 5 prospect, has excelled in Triple-A Omaha this season with a 3.22 ERA over five starts and a strong minor league track record for strikeouts and command. His advanced pitch mix-anchored by a deceptive changeup and a high-riding fastball-gives him the tools to keep Tampa Bay’s hitters off balance, even in his first big league outing. While debuts are unpredictable, Cameron’s cerebral approach and ability to sequence pitches could help him navigate the Rays’ lineup and give Kansas City a chance to win.

Backing Cameron is a Royals team whose pitching staff has quietly become one of the best in the American League, ranking among the top in ERA and limiting opponents’ batting averages. Offensively, Kansas City’s lineup is due for positive regression, as several key hitters like Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. have underperformed their expected stats and are showing signs of heating up. The Royals have also won six of their last seven games, building momentum at a crucial time. With Cameron’s debut injecting new life and the offense poised to break out, Kansas City has the right ingredients to outduel Rasmussen, who, despite his excellent numbers, has yet to pitch deep into games this year, and steal a win on the road.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays enter Wednesday’s matchup against Noah Cameron and the Kansas City Royals with a clear advantage, anchored by Rasmussen’s dominant early-season form. Rasmussen has been one of the most consistent starters in the American League, posting a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 25.2 innings this season. He’s been especially tough at home, where he owns a 0.57 ERA and has yet to allow a home run in three starts. Rasmussen’s cutter has been nearly unhittable, with opponents managing just two singles in 30 at-bats against it, and his overall ability to generate weak contact and limit walks makes him a tough puzzle for any lineup to solve.

The Rays’ pitching advantage is complemented by a Royals offense that has struggled on the road and against quality pitching. Kansas City hitters have one of the lowest on-base percentages away from home since 2023 and have been among the least productive teams in the league against left-handed pitching this season. While Noah Cameron showed promise in his debut, he faces a Rays lineup that is patient and opportunistic, and Tampa Bay’s bullpen remains one of the best at closing out close games. Expect Rasmussen to set the tone early, giving the Rays the upper hand and paving the way for a home victory over the Royals.

Final Royals-Rays Prediction & Pick

Wednesday’s matchup between the Royals and Rays features two teams trending upward, but Tampa Bay holds the edge with Drew Rasmussen on the mound. Rasmussen has been impressive, posting a 2.10 ERA and consistently limiting opponents to minimal runs. The Royals’ offense, led by Bobby Witt Jr., has cooled off recently, scoring three or fewer runs in their last three games. Kansas City is likely to use a bullpen game, which could make it difficult to keep pace with a Rays lineup gaining momentum after a recent sweep and five straight wins. Expect a low-scoring contest, with the Rays favored to win at home.

Final Royals-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays (-188), Under 9 (-122)