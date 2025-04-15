ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Royals and the Guardians meet again in game two! These teams are very similar and need to keep winning for momentum. This is a big matchup in game two in New York. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick.

Royals-Yankees Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Max Fried

Michael Wacha (0-2) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits:

Max Fried (2-0) with a 1.56 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on five hits with zero walks and 11 strikeouts through seven innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 3.86 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +172

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Royals vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: YES Network/FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season toward an 86-76 record. They started this season with an 8-8 record but have only gone 2-3 in their previous five games. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. The bats have started slow this season, while the pitching is still one of the best in the league. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Michael Lorenzen make up a monster pitching staff for Kansas City and have been huge this season. Their bats are also significant, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent to have a monster season and can stay on a roll with a win in this game.

The Royals are starting Wacha on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 4.20 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 13 hits with eight walks and 11 strikeouts through 15 innings. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.4. Wacha has been decent but has struggled with consistency issues. The Royals have gone 1-2 in his first three starts. This is a massive challenge against the sheer number of Yankees sluggers on their roster.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season but has started slowly this season. They are 19th in team batting average at .219 after finishing last season with a .248. Witt Jr., Perez, and Pasquantino have been great and showcase the balance on this offense. Witt Jr. leads in batting average at .305, in OBP at .391, and in total hits with 18. Then, Perez leads in home runs with two, and Pasquantino leads in RBI with 11. The Royals have a lot of talent on offense, but things have been inconsistent. This is also a big challenge for the Yankees against Fried.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees were the best team in the AL and one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they had a record of 94-68 and lost in the World Series to the Dodgers. They have an 8-7 record to start the season and are coming off a win that broke a three-game losing streak. Their bats were a top-10 unit in the league last season, and they are elite once again as a top-five offense. Their pitching was elite last season, but they have not opened the season playing as well and are in the bottom of the MLB. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez have been elite on this offense behind the plate. Max Fried has been the shining pitcher for the Yankees this season.

The Yankees are starting Fried on the mound, and after three starts, he has a 2-0 record, a 1.56 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 18 hits with three walks and 21 strikeouts through 17.1 innings. He also has a K/BB ratio of seven. Fried has been incredible this season. He should be able to slow down the Royals because they have not fully clicked behind the plate yet. Fried is primed for a big game.

The Yankees' biggest key is the offense; they have been great this year after last season. They had a .248 batting average last season but have been red-hot with a .259 average, top five in the MLB this season. Judge and Goldschmidt lead the team in almost every batting category this season. Judge leads the team in home runs with six, RBI with 20, and OBP at .478. Goldschmidt leads in batting average at .357 and in total hits with 20. The Yankees have depth and talent across this offense, but Wacha will put up a fight on the mound.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Royals have talent, and I think they can at least cover, but with Fried on the mound and this offense as insurance, the Yankees should win outright.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals +1.5 (-111)